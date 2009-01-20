China has sent armed vessels and fishing boats into Indonesian waters fueling tensions between the nations in another move by China to try to claim ownership of the region. With China now deliberately sending vessels into the waters of other countries, their actions may be seen as the start of armed hostilities. For years China has made political and financial maneuvers to claim control over other nations through debt and intimidation. Indonesia has refused to negotiate with China on the matter as they see the actions as China invading their territory. With both sides bringing both sky and sea vehicles into the region the outcome of this issue may be a deciding point to determine whether or not China will be pushed out of the region. While the ruling by the UN is very clear about the region, China refuses to accept it.

China appears to have forgotten why the UN was formed in the first place. Japan learned a hard lesson in 1945.