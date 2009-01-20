Stories
New Guideline Discourages Testosterone Treatment for Older Men, Except to Treat Sexual Dysfunction

posted by martyb on Friday January 10, @09:01AM
takyon writes:

Testosterone treatment should be given only for sexual dysfunction, guideline suggests

The only scientifically proven use for the hormone in older men with age-related low testosterone levels is for sexual dysfunction, according to a new recommendation from the American College of Physicians published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

[...] Millions of men seek a quick health fix with testosterone replacement, both from prescriptions and over-the-counter supplements. The new analysis showed that there's no evidence that long-term testosterone supplementation improves — or damages — health, said Dr. Robert McLean, president of the APA and a rheumatologist at Yale New Haven Health's Northeast Medical Group. The only benefit is a short-term treatment for men with sexual issues.

Other issues, such as "general vitality and cognition do not seem to be symptoms that improve with testosterone replacement," McLean said. There's nothing in the data, he added, "that shows that testosterone is a fountain of youth."

And that means, doctors shouldn't even bother to check testosterone levels unless their older male patient "says my libido is in the tank," McLean said.

The new recommendation applies only to men in their 60s who have been diagnosed with a decline in testosterone.

Testosterone Treatment in Adult Men With Age-Related Low Testosterone: A Clinical Guideline From the American College of Physicians (open, DOI: 10.7326/M19-0882) (DX)

