Paul Krugman, the Nobel Prize-winning economist, professor at the City University of New York, and New York Times columnist, experienced a chain of what appear to be Internet scam mishaps based on posts to Twitter that he later deleted.

[...]it appears that Krugman finally realized it was a scam—with the New York Times security team responding to assist him.

[...]It's not clear whether the call to Krugman was a targeted scam or if he was simply the target of an arbitrary robocall scam similar to those Ars has reported on in the past (and this reporter has received three calls from in the last two days).

Despite his field expertise, Krugman is a prime candidate for such attacks, given his public presence and previously demonstrated unease with technology.

[...]So it's critical that people with some technical know-how and experience educate family members and people in their communities about these types of criminal activity. Tell them that they should not click on that link in an email or a Facebook message, that Windows will not call them, and show them the Federal Trade Commission website report on phone scams.