The New York City government has released an "Internet Master Plan" that calls for universal broadband throughout the five boroughs, relying on open-access fiber networks that can be used by multiple ISPs.

[...]There's often a big difference between municipal plans and reality, of course. Los Angeles announced a universal fiber plan in November 2013. But the plan stalled after striking many experts as unrealistic—the city wanted to find a private company that would build the network at its own cost, offer free Internet to all residents (while charging for faster speeds), and make the infrastructure available to any other service provider on a wholesale basis.

[...]The New York City plan has raised excitement, though. Gigi Sohn, a consumer advocate and former Federal Communications Commission official, called NYC's plan "the most thoughtful and comprehensive blueprint by any major city to ensure that every resident and small business has affordable and open access to high-performance broadband." Sohn argued that states and municipalities must act because the "federal government has failed to meet the broadband needs of tens of millions of Americans."

[...]Importantly, the plan calls for wiring up parts of the city with the worst broadband access first. "The Master Plan prioritizes infrastructure development for neighborhoods that have low levels of commercial fiber service and where new construction opens the way for new providers and services," the document says.

[...]It's not clear how long the plan would take to implement, although it would certainly be at least a few years if the city does everything it aims to. Instead of charting out construction for the entire city in a single bidding round, the plan calls for an iterative process with multiple "procurement cycles to address infrastructure and service goals in new batches of neighborhoods or for new bundles of assets."

[...]The city's commitment to invest money instead of relying solely on the private sector is promising, Bergmayer said. "Substantial public investment will be necessary for truly universal service," he added. "The plan's focus on public investment in shared infrastructure is a good start."