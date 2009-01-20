from the how-many-statements? dept.
The Linux kernel has around 27.8 million lines of code in its Git repository, up from 26.1 million a year ago, while systemd now has nearly 1.3 million lines of code, according to GitHub stats analysed by Michael Larabel at Phoronix.
There were nearly 75,000 code commits to the kernel during 2019 which is actually slightly down on 2018 (80,000 commits), and the lowest number since 2013. The top contributors by email domain were Intel and Red Hat (Google's general gmail.com aside) and the top contributing individuals were Linus Torvalds, with 3.19 per cent of the commits, followed by David Miller (Red Hat) and Chris Wilson (Intel). There were 4,189 different contributors overall.
Another point of interest is that systemd, a replacement for init that is the first process to run when Linux starts, is now approaching 1.3 million lines of code thanks to nearly 43,000 commits in 2019. Top contributor was not systemd founder Lennart Poettering (who was second), but Yu Watanabe with 26.94 per cent of the commits.
Larabel has published statistics on coding activity for the Linux kernel here and for systemd here.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 10, @07:10PM
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday January 10, @07:13PM (1 child)
Wow, RTFA in hopes for some bullet points on why systemd maybe is good. Nope!
"kernel [devs] agreed that systemd is the proper solution" and "It solves a problem". What problem? Doesn't say! Maybe Kroah-Hartman explained, but if so, the author of the article didn't include it.
Score another "win" for systemd. It defeated RTFA.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday January 10, @07:35PM
The problem, is that there was no systemd. Now there is, problem solved!
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11