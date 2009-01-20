Stories
Cogent Cut Off from ARIN Whois for Scraping Net Engineers' Contact Details and Sliding them to Sales

posted by martyb on Friday January 10, @08:08PM
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Bytram:

Cogent cut off from ARIN Whois after scraping net engineers' contact details and sliding them to sales staff:

There are still corners of the internet that function like the old days, and US regional internet registry ARIN has just proved it – much to the joy of network engineers.

[...] "ARIN has repeatedly informed Cogent that their use of the ARIN Whois for solicitation is contrary to the terms of use and that they must stop," ARIN's CEO John Curran posted to a mailing list this week.

"Despite ARIN's multiple written demands to Cogent to cease these prohibited activities, ARIN has continued to receive complaints... For this reason, ARIN has suspended Cogent Communications' use of ARIN's Whois database effective today and continuing for a period of six months."

[...] So what's being going on? Well, according to the longer letter [PDF] sent to Cogent's CEO Dave Schaeffer from ARIN's Curran, the regional Internet registry (RIR) has received "numerous complaints of Cogent personnel repeatedly using the database to solicit customers" – largely emails and phone calls offering internet engineers bandwidth and similar services.

No one likes sales reps calling, especially engineers who go out of their way to make sure they are not easily contactable.

And that, [it] seems, was Cogent's downfall because – being engineers – many of them have set up specific emails just for ARIN correspondence and others never gave out their phone numbers except to ARIN because, well, they had to. So when the sales reps came calling the engineers knew straight away where they had culled their information.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 10, @08:31PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 10, @08:31PM (#942024) Homepage Journal

    Engineers are sneaky bastards. No one should have the ability to learn where spammers get their information. Off with their heads! Off with the engineer's heads! The NERVE! Not even engineers can be permitted to stand in the way of profit!

    “The more corrupt the state, the more numerous the laws.” ― Tacitus, The Annals of Imperial Rome

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 10, @08:45PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 10, @08:45PM (#942034)

    Personally experience this recently.. got a new resource allocation from ARIN and literally within a day or two of it being published in WHOIS had Cogent cold calling us for new service when we've never dealt with them in my org.

  • (Score: 1) by maggotbrain on Friday January 10, @08:56PM

    by maggotbrain (6063) on Friday January 10, @08:56PM (#942037)
    Had to take a peek in to see how the crusty 'ol network operators were handling this news on NANOG. Seems the ARIN has blocked all Cogent registered IP addresses [nanog.org] (not those customers who are only announced from Cogent) from access. Good for them. Cogent thread [nanog.org] As usual, there are some amusing anecdotes:

    About every six months I am contacted by a new person whom I've never heard of before. My theory is that each newbie Cogent sales rep has been assigned a bunch of random cold leads to call and attempt to sell. The most recent tactic is to request 1 or 10Gb IP transit at impossible to service sites, such as AT&T Long Lines towers on top of 1000 meter high mountains, in Deadhorse Alaska, or the CLLI codes for the COs of tiny coastal villages on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Invariably I never hear anything back from that person again. The cycle repeats again six months later.

