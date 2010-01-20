from the think-of-the-children dept.
House lawmakers introduce bill to update children's online privacy law:
A pair of House lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill Thursday to update a decades-old law designed to protect children's online privacy. The bill comes amid growing concern that children are encountering increasingly sophisticated threats online.
The Preventing Real Online Threats Endangering Children Today Act (PDF), introduced by Republican Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan and Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois, aims to strengthen the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act of 1998 (COPPA) to address the ever-evolving digital landscape, the lawmakers said.
"Children today are more connected online and face dangers that we could not have imagined years ago," Walberg said in a statement. "While advancements in technology allows for many benefits, it also poses a risk for our kids."
The legislation would allow parents to force companies to delete any private information they've collected about their children. It would also raise the raise the age of parental consent protections from the current 13 years of age to 16.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday January 11, @07:28PM
You telling me that once we turn 18 we lose all rights to online privacy?
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by jmichaelhudsondotnet on Saturday January 11, @07:28PM
While the kids are still in the cages, it is nice to hear about this half-measure that sounds kindof nice, for the children's sake. Then you can email fb to politely ask them to erase some files, which surely were never copied to another location, and which they will surely just find right away at the support department in between accidentally copying their entire databases to private spy firms and fanatically religious foreign countries trying to dominate the world. They will feel so forced by this law I bet, they are shaking in their boots.
I made this one for moments just like these, https://archive.is/eSLh7 [archive.is]
The problem is much worse than this. Much worse.
This is what we are facing, to the extent you have any gifts in intelligence: https://archive.is/6uwoN [archive.is]
(Score: 2) by exaeta on Saturday January 11, @07:30PM
Help Wanted: A DNS Alternative [soylentnews.org]