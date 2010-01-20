Updates released by Mozilla on Wednesday for its Firefox browser address a zero-day vulnerability that has been exploited in targeted attacks.

The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2019-17026 and classified as having critical impact, has been described by Mozilla as an "IonMonkey type confusion with StoreElementHole and FallibleStoreElement." IonMonkey is the Just-in-Time (JIT) compiler for Firefox's SpiderMonkey JavaScript engine.

"Incorrect alias information in IonMonkey JIT compiler for setting array elements could lead to a type confusion," Mozilla explained in its advisory.

Mozilla says it's aware of targeted attacks exploiting this zero-day, but no other information has been made available.

A Current Activity bulletin released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) says the vulnerability could allow an attacker to take control of an affected system.

The flaw has been patched with the release of Firefox 72.0.1 and Firefox ESR 68.4.1, and users have been advised to update their installations.