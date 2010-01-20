from the TCO dept.
Apple's chance to grow as half a billion Windows 7 PCs hit EOL:
The company's enterprise credentials continue to extend. At a recent Apple-focused enterprise IT event, we encountered opinion and statistics to reinforce this point.
The point being that support for Apple technologies has become a human resources issue, and that people entering the workshop will choose to use that company's technologies if they can.
This is prompting some of the world's most influential enterprise firms to offer that choice to their employees.
Beyond HR considerations, IBM CIO Fletcher Previn points out multiple advantages Cupertino's computers offer, not least in terms of net promoter score, user experience and the actual costs of management, upgrade and support.
[...] The positive upswell in support for Apple's systems comes as around 417,000,000 Windows 7 devices (a big chunk of all Windows PCs currently in use worldwide) are about to experience Microsoft terminating support on January 14, 2020.
It's a relatively safe assumption to think that at least some tens of thousands of these PCs could now be replaced by an iPad, or even a Mac.
Why wouldn't some of these migrate to Apple's platforms, when Microsoft's fee-based extended support package costs up to $200 per device?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 11, @11:53PM
Apple desktop shit is so locked down and fucked compared to what it was 10 years ago
that even Linux on the desktop is preferable.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 11, @11:54PM (3 children)
That's not how Apple revived and made a bank. Why would Apple want to be the walmart of PC industry?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday January 12, @12:06AM
Apple was a footnote in the desktop sector back when and they're still one now. They're making their fat wads of cash on phones, tablets, and the app store.
Gen-X gave Millennials punk and they made emo out of it. That pretty much tells you all you need to know.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday January 12, @12:10AM (1 child)
Says who? Why the fuck would a PC user replace their laptop or desktop with a fucking iPad? That statement is so anencephalic it sounds like something Joe Biden's mushy brain would blurt out. PC users are going to stay with 7 and 8 until they're forced to upgrade to 10 at gunpoint, and Macs aren't gonna be a part of the equation to that crowd. The only people who will run macs in the future are the ones who are running them right now, because being a consumerist whore is somehow "artsy" and that apple on that machine means that you are into progressive environmentalism -- like Volkswagen -- and totally not supportive of Chinese slave-labor and suicide nets.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 12, @12:29AM
Says who? Not me, you drunk fuck.