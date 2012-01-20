Alright, hacker guy or gal, this is your time to shine. If you're not familiar with the Zero Day Intiative (ZDI), it's calling all friendly hackers extraordinaire once again for a good cause. This time, if if[sic] anyone manages to hack a Tesla, they'll get nearly $1 million and a shiny-new Model 3.

ZDI confirmed on Thursday that Tesla will once again be the big-name sponsor for its automotive category. Increasingly, automakers turn to friendly hackers to exploit their systems to keep our machines safe. Thus, ZDI has issued a new challenge for this year's "Pwn2Own" contest.

If an individual is able to completely compromise a Tesla Model 3, they get the car as part of Tier 1 prizes. Not only will they go home with a new Model 3, but they'll immediately earn a cash prize of $500,000 from ZDI. Yet, the most skilled have a chance for even more cash. If a contestant ticks off a few hacks in extra categories, they'll earn up to $200,000 more on top of the car and $500,000. These areas are "infotainment root persistence," "autopilot root persistence" and "arbitrary control of the CAN Bus." Each area has its own prize amount, but all hack all three, and it totals up to $200,000.