A researcher has earned over $15,000 from PayPal for reporting a critical vulnerability that could have been exploited by hackers to obtain user email addresses and passwords.

Identified while analyzing PayPal's main authentication flow, the issue was related to PayPal placing cross-site request forgery (CSRF) tokens and the user session ID in a JavaScript file, thus making them retrievable by attackers via cross-site script inclusion (XSSI) attacks.

An obfuscator was used to randomize variable names on each request, but one could still predict where interesting tokens are located, and then retrieve them, security researcher Alex Birsan explains.

And while the CSRF tokens and session ID could not be used to launch direct attacks, the researcher discovered a way to leverage them in an assault targeting the security challenge used by PayPal as a protection mechanism against brute force attacks.