Unused stockpiles of nuclear waste could be more useful than we might think: Chemists have found a new use for the waste product of nuclear power:
Depleted uranium (DU) is a radioactive by-product from the process used to create nuclear energy. Many fear the health risks from DU, as it is either stored in expensive facilities or used to manufacture controversial armour-piercing missiles.
But, in a paper published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, Professor Geoff Cloke, Professor Richard Layfield and Dr Nikolaos Tsoureas, all at the University of Sussex, have revealed that DU could, in fact, be more useful than we might think.
By using a catalyst which contains depleted uranium, the researchers have managed to convert ethylene (an alkene used to make plastic) into ethane (an alkane used to produce a number of other compounds including ethanol).
Their work is a breakthrough that could help reduce the heavy burden of large-scale storage of DU, and lead to the transformation of more complicated alkenes.
Prof Layfield said: "The ability to convert alkenes into alkanes is an important chemical reaction that means we may be able to take simple molecules and upgrade them into valuable commodity chemicals, like hydrogenated oils and petrochemicals which can be used as an energy source.
"The fact that we can use depleted uranium to do this provides proof that we don't need to be afraid of it as it might actually be very useful for us."
(Score: 4, Informative) by Immerman on Monday January 13, @03:05AM (1 child)
In exactly what sense is depleted uranium meaningfully radioactive? It's produced by stripping out as much of the fissile U-235 as possible, meaning it's almost pure U-238.
And just to put that in proper context - even the more volatile U-235 has a half life of over 700 million years, while U-238 has a half-life of almost 4.5 *billion* years. And of course, the longer the half-life, the less radioactive something is - at those timescales radioactivity is pretty close to nonexistent. Dangerous radioactivity is associated with things whose half-lives are measured in minutes to decades, not ice-ages.
Uranium is dangerous - but that's because it's a toxic heavy metal, not because it's radioactive. U-235 will become radioactive if you put enough of it in one place to sustain a fission reaction, but U-238 won't even do that.
(Score: 2, Funny) by RandomFactor on Monday January 13, @03:14AM
Also in common usage the depleted form can cause negative impacts and has been known to damage equipment and cause injury.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by edIII on Monday January 13, @03:06AM (1 child)
We don't ever need to fear DU, plutonium, whatever. If responsibly worked with and stored, it would never be a real problem. Unlike a superbug, or Ice9, these materials on their own are fairly harmless when handled correctly. Chemicals need to be respected, not feared.
What we fear is us. Technology is neutral, and knowledge is not to be feared. Man is to be feared, and the more knowledge he possesses, the more he needs to be feared.
Only crazier thing is, that it is apparently a matter of scale. At the micro scale most people don't need to be feared, at least with intentions.At the macro scale, humanity is psychotic virus unable to establish harmony with itself or the environment.
(Score: 3, Touché) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday January 13, @03:36AM
Spoken like a man who has never personally investigated the exciting world of fluorine peroxides.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Monday January 13, @03:10AM (2 children)
"The fact that we can use depleted uranium to do this provides proof that we don't need to be afraid of it as it might actually be very useful for us."
I'll be the first to admit that most of the OMGWTNUKULARFRADIATIONZ!11!1!1!!!crowd are generally...insufficiently informed, but the fact that a substance is useful doesn't impact how dangerous it is or is not.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 13, @03:34AM
Sure it is. That's why in the 1970s when the NIH did an in vitro screening of compounds to treat cancer it left out ascorbate on purpose. It was known to be so nontoxic that it would be stupid to even check they said. Turns out now it is the most selective killer of cancer cells ever seen.
https://www.cell.com/cancer-cell/fulltext/S1535-6108(17)30104-6 [cell.com]
(Score: 2) by Coward, Anonymous on Monday January 13, @03:43AM
Aren't people afraid of most things that are very useful?
(Score: 2) by legont on Monday January 13, @03:40AM (1 child)
Nuclear waste has almost nothing to do with depleted uranium. https://whatisnuclear.com/waste.html [whatisnuclear.com]
Nuclear waste is highly radioactive spent reactor fuel.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 13, @03:45AM
If it is highly radioactive that means it is still fuel. There is just cheaper fuel around to use... for now. But I guarantee you there are groups getting paid to accumulate this nuclear "waste" and lobbying for laws to prevent new mining of uranium/plutonium/etc.