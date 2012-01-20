Stories
Almost Half of NASA's Latest Astronaut Graduates Are Women

posted by janrinok on Monday January 13, @10:07AM   Printer-friendly
from the let's-hear-it-for-the-girls dept.
"exec" writes:

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

After completing more than two years of basic training, the six women and seven men were chosen from a record-breaking 18,000 applicants representing a wide variety of backgrounds and specialties, from experienced pilots to scientists, engineers and doctors.

The group includes two candidates from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), which has participated in a joint training program with the US since 1983. "They are the best of the best: they are highly qualified and very diverse, and they represent all of America," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. They include five people of color, including the first Iranian-American astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli who flew combat missions in Afghanistan and holds an engineering degree from MIT.

The group, known as the "Turtles", wore blue flight jumpsuits and took turns approaching the podium to receive their astronaut pins, as one of their classmates paid tribute to their character and shared playful and heartfelt anecdotes.

After being selected in 2017, the class completed training in spacewalking at NASA's underwater Neutral Buoyancy Lab, robotics, the systems of the International Space Station, piloting the T-38 training jet and Russian language lessons.

They are the first to graduate since NASA announced the Artemis program to return to the Moon by 2024, this time on its south pole, as the US plans to place the next man and first woman on lunar soil and set up an orbital space station.

Related: Eyeing Moon, NASA hosts first public astronaut graduation ceremony

  • (Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 13, @10:17AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 13, @10:17AM (#942685)

    Things like this are so less interesting when you know that NASA started off with a checklist that included "6 women" "6 minorities", etc, etc. It's forced "equality", and it's awkward and regressive.

    Wake me up when there's a nation that can take the 13 best candidates and have them look like this.

