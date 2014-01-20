from the just-don't-call-it-AMEE dept.
NASA narrows down Mars 2020 rover names: Hello, Fido?:
Anaxagoras, Asteria Morpheus and Marv are all in the running.
NASA is definitely keeping an open mind when it comes to naming its Mars 2020 rover. It may end up being as simple as "Wonder" or as unusual as "Propulsion Major Crater."
NASA announced on Monday the list of semifinalists for its rover-naming contest, which was open to US kids from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Volunteer judges narrowed down 28,000 essay submissions to 155 semifinalists. There are some repeats among the proposed names, with Tenacity, Determination, Ingenuity, Inspiration, Possibility, Perspective and Perseverance showing up more than once.
[...] You can browse the entries, read the essays and start rooting for your favorite.
[...] Judges will now whittle the semifinalists down to nine finalists. A public vote will help determine the rover's final name. NASA will announce the winner in March.
I think they should call it "Red Rover".
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday January 14, @03:33PM (2 children)
High school students are way worse at coming up with probe names than elementary school students.
"Ambition Tardigrada" is some bullshit that no one would ever like. "Novus" sounds like a fucking economy hatchback. "Aorum" is from some latin obsessed dumbass.
Whereas "Little tinker" sounds awesome, and "groundbreaker" is great if it does literally break ground with a drill or something.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday January 14, @03:48PM (1 child)
I never understand why people object to "Rover McRoverface".
Such a cute name, I argue we don't have it enough. Look, really; there's no rover named so!
(grin)
Also
FTFY
Because the terminal velocity on Mars is large enough for groundbreaking
Alternatively, can I suggest "groundbraker"?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday January 14, @03:54PM
You know they don't land with terminal velocity, right? That's the whole reason for that whole parachute-skycrane-airbag setup they had on discovery. Breaking ground that way breaks probes.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 14, @03:43PM
Conqueror
Contaminator
Contagion
Panspermia One
Error rover name cannot exceed 40 charac
Sticky Wheels
Press any key to continue, or any other key to reformat storage and erase bios.
(Score: 2) by OrugTor on Tuesday January 14, @04:09PM
Rovery McRoverface.