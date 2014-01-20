from the #include⠀<stdio.h> dept.
The case Google v. Oracle America, previously named Oracle America, Inc. v. Google, Inc., is being heard by the US Supreme Court. At the center of the case is whether programmers require permission to use an application programming interface (API). The outcome will determine the extent to which APIs can or should be copyrighted. If it turns out that copyright can be used to lock competitors out of using any given API, then there are severe repercussions for software development, as all programs these days rely heavily on pre-existing libararies which are then accessed via APIs.
Google: The case for open innovation:
The Court will review whether copyright should extend to nuts-and-bolts software interfaces, and if so, whether it can be fair to use those interfaces to create new technologies, as the jury in this case found. Software interfaces are the access points that allow computer programs to connect to each other, like plugs and sockets. Imagine a world in which every time you went to a different building, you needed a different plug to fit the proprietary socket, and no one was allowed to create adapters.
This case will make a difference for everyone who touches technology—from startups to major tech platforms, software developers to product manufacturers, businesses to consumers—and we're pleased that many leading representatives of those groups will be filing their own briefs to support our position.
Mozilla: Competition and Innovation in Software Development Depend on a Supreme Court Reversal in Google v. Oracle:
At bottom in the case is the issue of whether copyright law bars the commonplace practice of software reimplementation, "[t]he process of writing new software to perform certain functions of a legacy product." (Google brief p.7) Here, Google had repurposed certain functional elements of Java SE (less that 0.5% of Java SE overall, according to Google's brief, p. 8) in its Android operating system for the sake of interoperability—enabling Java apps to work with Android and Android apps to work with Java, and enabling Java developers to build apps for both platforms without needing to learn the new conventions and structure of an entirely new platform.
Devclass: Google says nature of APIs under threat as Oracle case heads to US Supreme Court:
The case – ten years in making – centres on Oracle's claims that its Java patents and copyrights were infringed by Google when the search giant created its Android mobile operating system. An initial ruling in Google's favour was overturned on appeal, and the case is finally due to land in the Supreme Court this year. Google filed its opening brief for the justices this week.
When was the last time, outside of school, when you yourself have written a program entirely from scratch and not used even a single set of application programming interfaces? Yeah. Thought so.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 14, @05:24PM
Time to write letters to the Court. This is a potential nuke to open-source and IT compatibility.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 14, @05:28PM (1 child)
At least if Oracle gets its way. I can't believe that a "software" company like Oracle behaves in such a stupid way. Lets hope the Supreme Court is smarter...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 14, @05:35PM
Oracle's going to blow themselves up if they win. It's not like they invented SQL...
(Score: 4, Informative) by stormreaver on Tuesday January 14, @05:31PM (4 children)
It's not possible to do so. EVERYTHING is an API, even the arrangement of bits in the CPU that make up the instruction set. Those arrangement of bits is what allows a program to interface with the CPU.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday January 14, @05:41PM
So, it's looking pretty good to be Intel/AMD/ARM right about now.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Tuesday January 14, @05:46PM
Indeed, You owe me a royalty for using that DONTDO prefix instruction. Others may have called it NOP, but that does not so anything. I claim inventing wasting computer time while it is actually doing something and simply ignores the works. No, it is different from an electric heater because mine can be programmed. And, because APIs are copyrightable according to previous precedent, you now need to pay me for the DONTDO API.
Oh, the WILLDO API is already specified, don't even try it; it will be expensive...
/s
(Score: 1) by sfm on Tuesday January 14, @05:55PM (1 child)
Imagine how this could affect programs like "WINE"
(Windows emulation under linux)
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Tuesday January 14, @06:01PM
Illegal in the USA and perfectly fine everywhere else. Just like about any and all software ever written. All software stands on the shoulders of those before.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday January 14, @05:41PM
Hopefully the court recognizes that if the practice is struck down inside the US, it will continue in the rest of the world, and what that would mean for the competitiveness and value of US based software development overall.
Are we up to 5/9 industry pocket judges yet? If so, the court may still rule in favor of Oracle. I'm ready for retirement anyway, how about you?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday January 14, @05:44PM (2 children)
It's horse shit to use copyright on non-artistic works anyway. Functional things are why patents exist.
Gen-X gave Millennials punk and they made emo out of it. That pretty much tells you all you need to know.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Tuesday January 14, @05:53PM
Except patents do not apply to software, mathematics, or business models. There is a lot of noise trying to fool people into paying up anyway, but at the end of the day they don't have to at least not for software.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 14, @05:58PM
You're not actually suggesting software patents as an alternative to copyright, are you? That would be just as bad as API copyrights, if not worse. As it stands, if you want to open your work up all you have to do is choose a license and go. If it were all patent based, you'd have to go through the whole patent application process.
(Score: 2) by jmichaelhudsondotnet on Tuesday January 14, @05:47PM
A bunch of rich people are spending billions of dollars on lawyers to decide who owns and who stole an idea? Google pirated Ocacle's limited edition copy of Moon River.mp3 and implemented it in a mobile spy operating system to trick and track everyone who doesn't like iphones?
And if one of the sets of rich people loses, every idea will have to be paid for up front? And sharing itself will be broken so we'll be at each others' throats for every required package? Will I be able to see ideas accidentally without paying for them?
When pondering whether a law is a good one, impossibility and/or invasiveness of enforcement without cracking open everyone's brain and doing surgery is a pretty good indicator of a bad one. Unless you are into that, which I kinda sorta think these people might be.
But then that is just me and no one is paying me to say anti-intellectual bullshit, so I can just talk about ideas without holding everyone over a barrel for them. As the custom of republicans and their stoogiciary, as they are only fulfilling the wishes of their puppetmasters to end the entire idea of individual liberty and an open marketplace of ideas.
A world without public interest technology is not worth living in, yet those of us pointing this out might starve to death for doing so.
r/stallmanwasright
https://archive.is/xXs6r [archive.is] reminder
thesesystemsarefailing.net but especially everything having to do with this 'court case'