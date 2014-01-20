from the splat-no-more dept.
Jalopnik has a story about how the Norwegian capital, Oslo, recorded only one death on its roads in 2019.
Speed limit laws and reducing the very presence of cars in the city center and downtown areas have resulted in a very aggressive, downward trend of traffic-related fatalities in the Nordic country's capital city. There was only one traffic-related death in Oslo in all of 2019.
No children were killed in traffic in Norway last year, Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten reported.
There was only one road-related death of a pedestrian, cyclist or child in 2019 in Oslo. No children were killed in traffic in Norway last year, either.
Norway plans to reach "Vision Zero", and eliminate road-related deaths within four years and do more to reduce, and ultimately eliminate, serious injuries.
The only person who died last year, according to Aftenposten, was a man whose car crashed into a fence in June.
This sharp decline is due to the fact that Oslo heavily regulates places where people are allowed to drive and has set strict speed limits. The city is also very friendly towards cycling and walking.
Olso's road fatality rate for 2019 was 0.1 death per 100,000 people. American States vary between 12 and 26 per 100,000 people
Eventually you will just not be allowed outside for your own safety!
Sadly in just the first 2 weeks of 2020, a 2-year old child was run over while crossing at a crosswalk. Because some junctions can have green lights for both traffic and pedestrians at the same time.
That's not why that happened. 2 year olds are short, lacking in judgment and shouldn't be crossing the street alone. So, there's more to the story than just being allowed to cross the cross street while drivers continue driving. I'm not familiar with this incident, it could have been a kid dashing into the road unexpectedly, or it could be an inattentive driver that turned without looking for small children and animals or it could be something else, but it wasn't because both activities are allowed at the same time. This same thing could have happened with a free turn, unless your area doesn't allow free turns.
I've been crossing streets for decades and not once have I seen or been run over by a right turning car when I had a pedestrian crossing signal. It does happen, but it's not accurate to claim the cause is how the signals are timed rather than people either dashing into the street unexpectedly or cars turning without seeing pedestrians in the roadway. In the vast majority of cases, everything works out fine as both parties are supposed to be looking to see that nobody is run over.
Since this isn't reported as deaths per vehicle-kilometer, what's the point of it? It's painfully clear that Olso has crippled the use of cars in the city relative to a US city. One would naturally expect people to drive cars much less as a result and of course, see less deaths per unit population.
But this comes at hidden costs, such as people traveling less often in Oslo (and receiving less benefit when they do travel).
And that brings us to the value of such initiatives. The death rate for Norway is a bit shy of 800 deaths per 100k. Even adding a US city vehicular death rate of the above 12-26 per doesn't change that by much (and they weren't going to save that much in lives since Oslo never had US levels of auto usage). My guess is that the real reason for the "Vision Zero" program is ideological - getting rid of auto traffic, not saving a handful of lives each year.
OTOH, if they had achieved such a death rate while simultaneously maintaining auto usage at present speed and volume, that would be something quite interesting!
I recall talking with a Norwegian couple years ago that got special permission to have two cars in a household. Married doctors and they both could get called.
So apparently it isn't entirely optional. Be interesting to hear from someone with more direct/current knowledge of how things play there.
Just building something huge and sticking guns on it. It's....Super American. ---Kogoro Kurata
It's also likely something that's not an issue for most people over there. It's only recently that families having more than one car was an expectation. And, if you live somewhere with functioning mass transit, you probably don't need more than one car anyways. The main thing that a typical family needs a car for on a regular basis is groceries and traveling where mass transit isn't convenient. Neither of those particularly require a second car or even a first car if mass transit is functioning well.
Traveling alone in ones car less often isn't a problem in places where they have real mass transit. The extra time it takes to take a bus or subway is made up for by the reduced time it takes to find parking.
It's mainly in America where we allowed the auto industry to destroy our mass transit that having a car in a city is seen as somehow an essential liberty. If we were talking about a place in the middle of nowhere, having a car would likely be essential, but in a city like Oslo?