posted by martyb on Wednesday January 15, @12:28AM
from the what-is-a-PC? dept.
Businesses upgrading to Windows 10 forced global PC sales into the black for the first time in seven years in 2019, but it could have been so much better if Intel's chip drought had eased.
Preliminary findings from Gartner pegged shipments at 261.23 million, up 0.6 per cent year-on-year, and rival analyst IDC reckons 266.69 million found their way on the shelves of distributors and resellers, itself up 2.7 per cent.
Forced upgrades from Microsoft still seem to outweigh jumps to Linux. Will that ever change?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 15, @12:35AM (4 children)
Yes, just as soon as Poettering adds PC ordering functionality to systemd.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 15, @12:38AM
I thought he did that back in September.
Gen-X gave Millennials punk and they made emo out of it. That pretty much tells you all you need to know.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 15, @12:40AM
Of course it will drive desktop sale. The evil master plan is thus:
Android will use systemd. Systemd will be Android. Systemd is Linux. Systemd will be the PC. As Systemd is everything, sales in Android will drive Systemd sales, which drives PC sales. As Systemd is linux, linux will drive PC sales. It will be the Age of Systemd Desktop and it will last foreva!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Immerman on Wednesday January 15, @01:05AM (1 child)
It already does.
Linux powers the internet, and internet access is the primary usage of most personal PCs.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Wednesday January 15, @01:39AM
Maybe they can cut energy consumption by slimming it down a bit? You know, get rid of systemd and cut out a bunch of the more than 200 processes that even a desktop Linux with no servers running that ps shows after boot? Also 7 straight years? How many is that in lgbt years? Asking for a friend :-)
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Wednesday January 15, @01:28AM
( https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=18/07/14/0058201 [soylentnews.org] )
Remember, even when they're just reporting figures, if market research is involved you can sure someone is bullshitting you.
