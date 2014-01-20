from the how-long-is-the-extension-cord? dept.
Powered entirely by batteries, Ellen is something of a Tesla among ferries. Fully charged, the 60m vessel can sail 22 nautical miles with up to 200 passengers and 30 cars onboard.
[...] Totalling 4.3MWh this is the largest battery capacity at sea and equivalent to the average amount of electricity a UK household consumes each year.
[...] After a 70 minute voyage, Ellen arrives at the harbour in Søby and moors alongside the charging station.
A mechanical arm plugs in and recharges the batteries in less than 25 minutes with clean energy supplied by local wind turbines.
[...] "We are paying maybe 25% of what you would pay for running a similar diesel vessel." says Ms Heinemann. "So that's the significant saving."
Electric propulsion is beginning to spread from passenger cars to trucks and now ferries.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 15, @02:55AM
More from the BBC link:
"It's maybe 40% more expensive than a conventional diesel vessel," Ms Heinemann says.
"Then you still have the transformer and the electrical infrastructure. So in terms of establishing an electrical vessel, we are looking at a significantly higher cost."
So while battery power is certainly greener, is it commercially viable? The team believes so.
"Some say within 14 months you break even and then it's saving from then on. We're being a little bit more conservative and saying maybe four or five years," says Ms Heinemann.
At Søby Shipyard, where Ellen was built, chief executive Roar Falkenberg thinks costs will come down.
"Ellen was a prototype. I think when we build the next Ellen, it will be only cost a bit more than a normal ferry. And if you look three to five years ahead, I think the price will be the same."
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Wednesday January 15, @03:08AM