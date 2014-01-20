from the Ruh-Roh! dept.
Windows 10: NSA reveals major flaw in Microsoft's code:
The US National Security Agency (NSA) has revealed a major flaw in Windows 10 that could have been used by hackers to create malicious software that looked legitimate.
Microsoft is expected to issue a patch later and to say that the bug has not been exploited by hackers.
The issue was revealed during an NSA press conference.
It was not clear how long it had known about it before revealing it to Microsoft.
Brian Krebs, the security expert who first reported the revelation[*], said the software giant had already sent the patch to branches of the US military and other high-level users. It was, he wrote, "extraordinarily scary".
The problem exists in a core component of Windows known as crypt32.dll, a program that allows software developers to access various functions, such as digital certificates which are used to sign software.
It could, in theory, have allowed a hacker to pass off a piece of malicious software as being entirely legitimate.
https://kb.cert.org/vuls/id/849224/
The Microsoft Windows CryptoAPI, which is provided by Crypt32.dll, fails to validate ECC [Elliptic Curve Cryptography] certificates in a way that properly leverages the protections that ECC cryptography should provide. As a result, an attacker may be able to craft a certificate that appears to have the ability to be traced to a trusted root certificate authority.
Any software, including third-party non-Microsoft software, that relies on the Windows CertGetCertificateChain() function to determine if an X.509 certificate can be traced to a trusted root CA may incorrectly determine the trustworthiness of a certificate chain.
(Score: 1) by bmimatt on Wednesday January 15, @08:16AM
Whaaaaa? That's impossible, given MS's impeccable security record over last 2+ decades. This must be an example of the 'fake news' people have been warning us about. /s
Seriously though, it's interesting they send out patches to the gov and mil first, what is essentially a canary release, even if it is a simple patch. What could possibly go wrong?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 15, @08:17AM
This is so much worse than a back door that lets only certain people in. This is a whole wall missing. According to the CERT advisory,
Anything that depends on a certificate is screwed. Probably too big of a hole for even the NSA to keep to itself once weaponized or they spotted it in the wild against government systems.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Wednesday January 15, @08:30AM (2 children)
What are the actual dates between original discovery and now? The date on which the exploit becomes known is not necessarily the same as the date the vendor is notified. Furthermore, the date on which the vendor issues a patch is not necessarily the same date it is notified.
I bet it was known to and used by the NSA a long time and that they gave up this exploit only because other countries were starting to abuse it too. For all we know the exploit could have been known to and in use by the NSA since the beginning. Neither the Kreb's post nor the BBC article shine light on this. Each year the mitigation of M$ security holes becomes more opaque despite them being large enough to drive a semi through.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Wednesday January 15, @08:39AM (1 child)
Of course not. Unless either the fix is trivial or the vendor had known it before and decided to sit on it, it will definitely take time to develop the patch.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Wednesday January 15, @08:54AM
M$ usually takes months to years to develop a patch, as its past record shows. Using the same record it is shown that they usually need two or three tries to get the patch to work and to make patches for the bugs that the patch itself introduces. I notice that mitigations are no longer announced either. Without either mitigations or actual working patches, the window of opportunity for those exploiting Windows users must have been quite long.
There are very few details even in the CVE so this one must have been quite good.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bradley13 on Wednesday January 15, @09:03AM
"She added that the agency had decided to make its involvement in the discovery public at Microsoft's request."
In other words: the NSA discovered this, and has been actively exploiting it. Microsoft caught them at it, and was going to issue the patch.
But patches come with explanations, and that would have been embarrassing for the NSA. So Microsoft gave them a chance to save face. Which has nothing to do with Microsoft's lucrative governmental contracts. Nothing at all...
The secret agencies in the US government are out of control. We've known this at least since Snowdon, but apparently no one cares...
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.