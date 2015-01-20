from the if-you-have-to-ask-the-price... dept.
Galaxy S20 Ultra to come with a whopping 16GB of RAM
After the recent leak of live pictures of Samsung's next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S20, more details have started to trickle in about the upcoming device.
[...] we're getting three sizes: the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the highest-end phone, the Galaxy S20 Ultra. In the US, they're all going to be 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoCs, and internationally you should be able to find 4G and 5G versions with Samsung Exynos chips.
[...] Max Weinbach, the XDA author who scored the live pictures of the Galaxy S20, has some spec info.
The S20 Ultra 5G is going to keep the SD Card slot. Support for up to 1TB.
It will also be available in 128GB/256GB/512GB and have a 12GB and 16GB RAM option.
108MP main, 48MP 10x optical, 12MP ultra wide.
5000 mAh battery with 45W option fast charge. 0 to 100% in 74 min.
— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 13, 2020
16GB of RAM would be a new high point for smartphones. That is an absolutely ridiculous amount of memory and would outclass many laptops out there, which typically start at 8GB of RAM. As for what you're supposed to do with all that memory, it might be useful for Samsung's DeX desktop mode, which lets you kick the phone over to a full windowed PC interface by hooking it up to a monitor, mouse, and keyboard. A baseline of 12GB—the highest-end config for the Galaxy S10—would be a big increase, too. As connected Samsung leaker Ice Universe points out, this will most likely be LPDDR5, which Samsung has already put into production.
The Galaxy S10 came in storage tiers of 128GB, 512GB, and 1TB, so the listed S20 tiers of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB would be a downgrade. The good news is that there's still a MicroSD slot—on the "Ultra" model, at least.
Also rumored are a 5000mAh battery and 120 Hz display.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday January 15, @02:42PM (3 children)
10 seconds later
5 new "cool" javascript frameworks are loaded into every page somehow managing to consume all of it to look at one picture on a photo sharing site.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 15, @02:46PM (1 child)
cat photo sharing site.
(Score: 3, Funny) by ikanreed on Wednesday January 15, @02:48PM
cat: photo: No such file or directory
cat: sharing: No such file or directory
cat: site: No such file or directory
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 15, @02:59PM
If your smartphone doesn't have at least a terabyte of RAM, you're basically an amoeba.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday January 15, @03:04PM
Before you know it, phones will have enough memory to run Java!
Oh, wait. Android (since Android N) use Open JDK. Before "N", Android was based on Apache Harmony -- a "java workalike" open source project primarily contributed to by IBM.
In the next Open JDK the max memory limit has been raised to 16 TB because just a few TB is not enough for some applications (seriously). But still limited (AFAIK) to only 768 cores. With 1 ms GC pause times -- but a number of cores might be tied up full time doing GC.
