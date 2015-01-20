After the recent leak of live pictures of Samsung's next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S20, more details have started to trickle in about the upcoming device.

[...] we're getting three sizes: the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the highest-end phone, the Galaxy S20 Ultra. In the US, they're all going to be 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoCs, and internationally you should be able to find 4G and 5G versions with Samsung Exynos chips.

[...] Max Weinbach, the XDA author who scored the live pictures of the Galaxy S20, has some spec info.

The S20 Ultra 5G is going to keep the SD Card slot. Support for up to 1TB. It will also be available in 128GB/256GB/512GB and have a 12GB and 16GB RAM option. 108MP main, 48MP 10x optical, 12MP ultra wide. 5000 mAh battery with 45W option fast charge. 0 to 100% in 74 min. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 13, 2020

16GB of RAM would be a new high point for smartphones. That is an absolutely ridiculous amount of memory and would outclass many laptops out there, which typically start at 8GB of RAM. As for what you're supposed to do with all that memory, it might be useful for Samsung's DeX desktop mode, which lets you kick the phone over to a full windowed PC interface by hooking it up to a monitor, mouse, and keyboard. A baseline of 12GB—the highest-end config for the Galaxy S10—would be a big increase, too. As connected Samsung leaker Ice Universe points out, this will most likely be LPDDR5, which Samsung has already put into production.

The Galaxy S10 came in storage tiers of 128GB, 512GB, and 1TB, so the listed S20 tiers of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB would be a downgrade. The good news is that there's still a MicroSD slot—on the "Ultra" model, at least.