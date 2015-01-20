The Paris Musées has published over 100k works under the Creative Commons Zero (CC0) license, ensuring that even the digital editions stay in the public domain. At the same time they have published an application programming interface (API) for use in searching and retrieving high-definition, royalty-free images and their metadata.

Users can scroll through the collection via the museum's portal, discovering hidden gems like this photograph of French feminist Caroline Rémy and this beautiful illustration from an early edition of Les Misérables. This collection is a unique treasure trove for anyone interested in French history, art, and culture.

The Creative Commons Zero (CC0) is not the same as public domain but since some countries do not recognize a public domain, the CC0 license fills the gap. The CC0 waives all copyrights and related or neighboring rights in all jurisdictions worldwide. These rights also include certain moral rights to the extent waivable such as publicity or privacy rights, certain protections against unfair competition, and database rights and rights protecting the extraction, dissemination and reuse of the data. In most cases, it would be wise to choose another CC license instead.