Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Paris Musées Publishes 100,000+ Digitized Works Into the Public Domain

posted by janrinok on Thursday January 16, @05:17AM   Printer-friendly
from the free-the-mouse dept.
Digital Liberty

canopic jug writes:

The Paris Musées has published over 100k works under the Creative Commons Zero (CC0) license, ensuring that even the digital editions stay in the public domain. At the same time they have published an application programming interface (API) for use in searching and retrieving high-definition, royalty-free images and their metadata.

Users can scroll through the collection via the museum's portal, discovering hidden gems like this photograph of French feminist Caroline Rémy and this beautiful illustration from an early edition of Les Misérables. This collection is a unique treasure trove for anyone interested in French history, art, and culture.

The Creative Commons Zero (CC0) is not the same as public domain but since some countries do not recognize a public domain, the CC0 license fills the gap. The CC0 waives all copyrights and related or neighboring rights in all jurisdictions worldwide. These rights also include certain moral rights to the extent waivable such as publicity or privacy rights, certain protections against unfair competition, and database rights and rights protecting the extraction, dissemination and reuse of the data. In most cases, it would be wise to choose another CC license instead.

Original Submission


«  Sen. Ron Wyden Calls for an Investigation of the Ad-Blocking Industry
Paris Musées Publishes 100,000+ Digitized Works Into the Public Domain | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)