Trump Launches Fresh Attack on Apple Over Privacy

US President Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on Apple.

He tweeted that the company was refusing to unlock iPhones "used by killers, drug dealers and other violent criminal elements".

On Monday US Attorney General William Barr accused Apple of not being helpful in an inquiry into a shooting that is being treated as a terrorist act.

It is the latest in a series of clashes between the White House and technology giants over access to data.

Mr Trump accused Apple of refusing to co-operate with investigators despite his administration helping the company on trade and other issues.

The president's comments came a day after Mr Barr said Apple had failed to provide "substantive assistance" to unlock two iPhones in an investigation into a fatal shooting at a naval base in Pensacola, Florida.

Also at CNET

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 16, @10:05AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 16, @10:05AM (#943941)

    As we have been telling you, Trump is and always has been a democrat in favor of big overbearing government.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 16, @10:07AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 16, @10:07AM (#943942)

      Now here come the fake TDS shills like deathmonkey (who are consistently wrong about every single thing) to do their best to convince me to vote for Trump.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by FatPhil on Thursday January 16, @10:35AM

    by FatPhil (863) <reversethis-{if.fdsa} {ta} {tnelyos-cp}> on Thursday January 16, @10:35AM (#943943) Homepage
    A phone that when owned by a criminal can be unlocked is a phone that when owned by any member of the public can be unlocked.

    Generally consumer pressure should be enough to support their own privacy, but as we've seen this millennium, consumers are stupid fucks.
    I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
