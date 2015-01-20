from the ad-viewing-quota-enforcement dept.
The University of Warwick's Andrew Oswald and his team compared survey data on the life satisfaction of more than 900,000 citizens of 27 European countries from 1980 to 2011 with data on annual advertising spending in those nations over the same period. The researchers found an inverse connection between the two. The higher a country's ad spend was in one year, the less satisfied its citizens were a year or two later. Their conclusion: Advertising makes us unhappy.
Oswald: We did find a significant negative relationship. When you look at changes in national happiness each year and changes in ad spending that year or a few years earlier—and you hold other factors like GDP and unemployment constant—there is a link. This suggests that when advertisers pour money into a country, the result is diminished well-being for the people living there.
HBR: What prompted you to investigate this?
[ . . . ] I can't help noticing the increasing amount of ads we're bombarded with. For me, it was natural to wonder whether it might create dissatisfaction in our culture [ . . . ] In a sense they're trying to generate dissatisfaction—stirring up your desires so that you spend more
[ . . . . ] exposing people to a lot of advertising raises their aspirations—and makes them feel that their own lives, achievements, belongings, and experiences are inadequate.
[ . . . . ] we controlled for lots of other influences on happiness. Second, we looked at increases or drops in advertising in a given year and showed that they successfully predicted a rise or fall in national happiness in ensuing years.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday January 16, @12:19PM
... but I don't think is true.
Here's another, equally uncertain.
Good quality products don't need ads bombardment, just a short awareness raising at launch and then the product starts to speak for itself.
What needs ad bombardment are those that are in the hunt for new fools willing to buy a crap with planned obsolescence build in. Realizing you've been fooled is not something that can cheer you up
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday January 16, @12:31PM
because it consumes a significant part of my brain's limited memory size and processing power for nothing of value whatsoever. Case in point: to this day, I remember stupid ads for stupid products that don't even exist anymore decades after they were broadcast on TV repeatedly for weeks on end and forcefully hammered into my child head.
Nowadays, I take extreme measures to avoid watching, listening to or reading ads. Whenever an ad gets through, I make a mental note to never EVER buy any product from the company that decided to pollute my brain with their ad campaign without my consent. At least with me, they get the exact opposite of what they were hoping for: no sales.