The European Parliament is fed up with e-waste—in particular, charging cables. To fix the problem, lawmakers are debating a binding measure that would force gadget makers to use a standardised charging port.
This isn't the first time we've seen this from Europe. One reason why microUSB is so prevalent is back in 2009, the European Commission pushed for it as a universal standard on the continent. Even Apple, the notorious standout in the world of proprietary chargers, acquiesced and made available a microUSB adaptor. (Of course, it was Europe-only).
Once that initiative expired in 2014, European lawmakers tried again to force a common charger, reiterating that it would be not only convenient for consumers, but would also limit e-waste.
The only problem was the initiative called for a "voluntary approach"—a strategy that in a briefing, the European Parliament said has "not yielded the desired results" and "fell short of the co-legislators' objectives." And, while the briefing doesn't specify exactly what port type it has in mind, at this point, USB-C is the likeliest contender.
In 2018, European lawmakers conducted an inception impact assessment [PDF] on the idea of a common charger and called for feedback from manufacturers. In January last year, Apple provided it.
In its statement, Apple contends that "regulations that would drive conformity across the type of connector built into all smartphones freeze innovation rather than encourage it. Such proposals are bad for the environment and unnecessarily disruptive for customers."
(Score: 3, Funny) by MostCynical on Thursday January 16, @08:24AM
What's wrong with this? [amazon.co.uk]
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 16, @08:39AM (1 child)
Apple has been replacing a superior charging connector on its Macbooks with inferior USB-C connectors. MagSafe was a really good idea that is superior to USB-C for charging laptops. I don't agree with creating proprietary connectors for the sake of being different than your competitors and driving accessory sales that way. For the sake of argument, let's say this was applied to laptops, where different manufacturers also have different chargers and connectors. Would it be good for consumers to replace a very good design like MagSafe with the uniformity of USB-C? In fairness, the advantages of MagSafe aren't as clear for phones. They may not be heavy enough to resist sliding off a table and causing the cable to disconnect, but it still isn't a bad idea. But let's say that Apple could make a connector like MagSafe for phones that would disconnect if the cable is tugged, rather than causing the phone to fall to the floor. Why should Apple be forced to use the USB-C standard that doesn't have that useful functionality?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday January 16, @09:06AM
For me, USB-C is an improvement. I replaced a ~$100 laptop in part because the proprietary connector or port was failing and the connector had to be pressed in, draped over the laptop, or pulled tight in order to charge the battery. The Lenovo 100e replacement uses USB-C and feels sturdy. If I ever need to replace it, it will be easy to find generic versions or use one from another device.
I have tried MagSafe and I see the advantages, but it isn't universally loved [wikipedia.org] either. Since Apple has already killed off MagSafe, this complaint is more about Lightning [wikipedia.org]. Does Lightning have any clear advantages over USB-C?
Maybe we'll see a USB-CM standard. Same physical size, magnetic locking, etc.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Bot on Thursday January 16, @09:05AM
an eco-minded political body would have mandated audio jacks.