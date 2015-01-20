from the still-want-your-data dept.
What can we rid the world of, thinks Google... Poverty? Disease? Inequality? Yeah, but first: Third-party cookies – and classic user-agent strings:
On Tuesday, Google published an update on its Privacy Sandbox proposal, a plan thoroughly panned last summer as a desperate attempt to redefine privacy in a way that's compatible with the ad slinger's business.
In a blog post, Justin Schuh, director of Chrome engineering, asked the web community for help to increase the privacy of web browsing, something browser makers like Apple and Mozilla have already been doing on their own.
"After initial dialogue with the web community, we are confident that with continued iteration and feedback, privacy-preserving and open-standard mechanisms like the Privacy Sandbox can sustain a healthy, ad-supported web in a way that will render third-party cookies obsolete," wrote Schuh.
"Once these approaches have addressed the needs of users, publishers, and advertisers, and we have developed the tools to mitigate workarounds, we plan to phase out support for third-party cookies in Chrome."
That's a significant shift for a company that relies heavily on cookie data for its ad business. Google Display Network uses third-party cookies to serve behavior-based ads. And Google partners, like publishers that use Google Ad Manager to sell ads, will also be affected.
Over the past few years, as Apple, Brave, and Mozilla have taken steps to block third-party cookies by default and legislators have passed privacy legislation. Meanwhile, ad tech companies have tried to preserve their ability to track people online. Google has resisted third-party cookie blocking and last year began working on a way to preserve its data gathering while also accommodating certain privacy concerns.
Schuh said Google aims to drop third-party cookie support within two years, but added that Google "[needs] the ecosystem to engage on [its] proposals," a plea that makes it sound like the company's initial salvo of would-be web tech specs has been largely ignored.
In a phone interview with The Register, Electronic Frontier Foundation staff technologist Bennett Cyphers said there doesn't appear to have been much community interest in Google's proposals. "When they announced Privacy Sandbox last fall, they threw a bunch of code on GitHub. Those repos don't show much sign of engagement."
Cyphers said he couldn't speak to discussions at the W3C, but said people haven't shown much interest in Google's specs.
Lee Tien, senior staff attorney at the EFF, said in an email that Google is influential with standards bodies like the W3C but that doesn't mean the company will get what it wants by throwing its weight around.
look how well that ended for broadcast radio and TV
I do wonder sometimes, if CNN and MSNBC and Fox would be as bad as they are now if they didn't have ads, but had been part of an a la carte cable pricing system instead.
Somehow restricting MSNBC, FOX, or CNN's audience to only viewers who selected them and paid for each would seem to enhance the rhetoric filled echo-chamber effects.
Oxymoronic in the highest degree.
Advertisers, by their nature, do not want what you want, they want to change what you want. They want to do it by consuming as many moments of your ever shortening remaining moments on earth as possible. That's not healthy.
As bad as I am about remembering to support this site(I'll get to it starting this year, once my current big expenses are settled, I swear!), I'm much happier with it being user supported than "healthily" supported by ads.
"we are confident that with continued iteration and feedback, privacy-preserving and open-standard mechanisms like the Privacy Sandbox can sustain a healthy, ad-supported web"
Um, no, because those goals are diametrically opposed. As long as ads are targeted, privacy cannot be preserved.
But really, the concept of an "ad supported web" is the problem. A few companies have now made the experiment, and discovered that blasting ads onto the Internet does not actually buy them anything. FWIW, I can anecdotally support this: I used to run an AdWords account for a small company. We tried various strategies for 2-3 years. The only inquiries we got, were inquiries that we didn't want. It was useless, a complete waste of money.
Personally, I believe the only people who think ads on the Internet work are people whose jobs depend on them working. Stop internet advertising, fire all the marketing types who buy the ads, sell the ads, produce the ads. No one would notice a difference, except for the marketeers standing in the soup line. Oh, and companies like Google, who would have to find some other way to fund themselves.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Thankfully, we now have Duckduckgo and Mozilla is still putting up a fight.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
More and more people are not properly being tracked, now that some browsers have started blocking 3rd party cookies by default, so now is the time to develop new tracking methods.
And once Google has their new way of tracking eyeballs, Chrome will block tracking cookies as well (in the name of privacy), giving them a huge advantage over their digital stalking competitors. Especially as this great privacy update will also disable a whole bunch of other fingerprinting techniques (but not the one Google uses), so even if other companies invest in developing their own non-cookie tracking system, those might still suddenly stop working.
No one remembers the singer.
