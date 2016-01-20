Stories
Luca Concept Car Will Be Built Using Plastic Waste

posted by martyb on Friday January 17, @12:40AM
from the trashy-auto dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

New Atlas:

For its sixth concept vehicle, the ecomotive team at the Eindhoven University of Technology will build Luca – a sporty compact EV that's built using a bio-based composite that includes plastic waste reclaimed from the ocean.

[...] The idea is to implement as much waste as possible when building the Luca concept car. Its chassis is to be made using a composite material with reclaimed polyethylene terephthalate (PET) sandwiched between outer layers of flax. The body will be formed using a new material being developed in collaboration with Israeli startup UBQ, which will combine its additive derived from household waste with recycled polypropylene (PP). There will also be recycled aluminum spaceframes front and rear.

Building cars from waste. Maybe hoarders are onto something.

