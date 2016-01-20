from the well-f***-me dept.
Worried About Swearing Too Much? Science Says You Shouldn't Be:
Well, damn. Maybe you stubbed your toe first thing in the morning. Or some thoughtless commuter forced you to slam the brakes on the drive to work. Perhaps you're just fed up with it all and feel like sinking to your knees and cursing the heavens.
If you've ever suppressed the urge to unleash a string of obscenities, maybe think again. Some research suggests that it might be a better idea to simply let the filth fly.
Scientifically speaking, a penchant for profanity doesn't seem to be such a bad thing. Studies have shown that swearing relieves stress, dulls the sensation of pain, fosters camaraderie among peers and is linked with traits like verbal fluency, openness and honesty.
And the effects of cursing are physical as well as mental. A 2018 study in Psychology of Sport and Exercise found that letting out a few choice words during a workout can actually make you stronger. In the study, participants who cursed aloud while gripping a hand vise were able to squeeze harder and longer.
Timothy Jay, professor emeritus of psychology at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, thinks that humans partly developed taboo language as an emotional release valve.
"There's a point where it's just more efficient to say, 'F*&^ you,' than it is to hit somebody," adds Jay, a world-renowned expert in cursing. "We've evolved this very efficient way to vent our emotions and convey them to others."
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 17, @01:42PM
I predict only the finest intellectual discussion in this comment section.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Friday January 17, @02:09PM
"Worried about swearing too much?"
Fuck no.
The most I'll ever do to protect delicate ears is to switch to another language. Even if they know the other language it doesn't seem as offensive somehow. It's a bit like downshifting "shit!" to "crap!"
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Friday January 17, @02:13PM
> Studies have shown that swearing relieves stress, dulls the sensation of pain, fosters camaraderie among peers and is linked with traits like verbal fluency, openness and honesty.
I finally found a nice thing to put as my signature but the site won't allow me as it is beyond 120 chars. Daymn.
(Score: 2) by Coward, Anonymous on Friday January 17, @02:17PM
TFS is about spoken swearing. What goes on here is written. Put your pants back on.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Friday January 17, @02:20PM
I find the most withering pejoratives are the precise ones that aren't curse words. Instead of calling a man an "idiot," call him "simple." Instead of calling a bad driver an asshole, call him a "jehu." And so on.
The way classic Southerners use poetic insults is pretty good too, eg. "You're lower than a snake's belly."
Washington DC delenda est.