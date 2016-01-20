from the Windows-TCO dept.
The Insurance Journal is asking if the NotPetya Windows worm was an act of war. If so, that would change any potential obligations carried by insurance policies towards claimants, in this case Merck & Co. NotPetya took over Windows computers in 2017 but was apparently originally intended to target Ukrainian Windows computers. The rest of the Windows computers may have just been collateral damage.
By the time Deb Dellapena arrived for work at Merck & Co.’s 90-acre campus north of Philadelphia, there was a handwritten sign on the door: The computers are down.
It was worse than it seemed. Some employees who were already at their desks at Merck offices across the U.S. were greeted by an even more unsettling message when they turned on their PCs. A pink font glowed with a warning: “Ooops, your important files are encrypted. … We guarantee that you can recover all your files safely and easily. All you need to do is submit the payment …” The cost was $300 in Bitcoin per computer.
The ransom demand was a ruse. It was designed to make the software locking up many of Merck’s computers—eventually dubbed NotPetya—look like the handiwork of ordinary criminals. In fact, according to Western intelligence agencies, NotPetya was the creation of the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency—the same one that had hacked the Democratic National Committee the previous year.
In all, the attack crippled more than 30,000 laptop and desktop [Windows] computers at the global drugmaker, as well as 7,500 servers, according to a person familiar with the matter. Sales, manufacturing, and research units were all hit. One researcher told a colleague she'd lost 15 years of work. Near Dellapena's suburban office, a manufacturing facility that supplies vaccines for the U.S. market had ground to a halt. "For two weeks, there was nothing being done," Dellapena recalls. "Merck is huge. It seemed crazy that something like this could happen."
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
The master decryption key for last year's Petya ransomware was made public last week and has since been confirmed to be genuine.
Petya ransomware first emerged in March 2016, distinguishing itself from similar malware by encrypting the Master Boot Record (MBR) instead of individual files. Soon after its initial appearance, Petya was paired with another ransomware, and the pair became available as a service a couple of months later.
The last known variant of the malware was spotted in December 2016 and was referred to as GoldenEye. Dubbed PetrWrap, a ransomware family observed in March this year was using Petya for its nefarious purposes, but wasn't created by Janus Cybercrime Solutions, the name Petya's author goes by.
[...] Kaspersky security researcher Anton Ivanov has already confirmed that the key works for all Petya versions, including GoldenEye.
The release of the master decryption key is great news for those Petya victims who were unable to restore their files to date. Last year, security researchers managed to crack the first two versions of the ransomware, and the only variant not decrypted before was GoldenEye.
"Thanks to the currently published master key, all the people who have preserved the images of the disks encrypted by the relevant versions of Petya, may get a chance of getting their data back," Hasherezade explains.
The newly released master key, however, won't help users hit by NotPetya.
Key is for the original Petya not NotPetya.
...with reliance on all things digital skyrocketing, cyber threats now pose grave, even existential, dangers to corporations as well as the entire digital economy. In response, companies have begun to develop a cyber insurance market, offering corporations a mechanism to manage their exposure to these risks. Yet the prospects for this market now seem uncertain in light of a major court battle. Mondelez International is reportedly suing Zurich Insurance in Illinois state court for refusing to pay its $100 million claim for damages caused by the 2017 NotPetya attack.
Mondelez's claim represents just a fraction of the billions of dollars in collateral damage caused by NotPetya, a destructive, indiscriminate cyberattack of unprecedented scale, widely suspected to have been launched by Russia with the aim of hurting Ukraine and its business partners... According to reports, Zurich apparently rejected Mondelez's claim on the grounds that NotPetya was an act of war and, therefore, excluded from coverage under its policy agreement. If the question of whether and how war risk exemptions apply is left to the courts to decide on a case-by-case basis, this creates a profound source of uncertainty for policyholders about the coverage they obtain.
Many hurdles stand in the way of insurance providing a more robust solution. Data on cyber risks are scarce, and the threat is evolving constantly, often rendering data obsolete before they can be used. That means actuaries lack a credible repository of information to accurately price cyber risk. Moreover, NotPetya and other attacks with cascading effects have reinforced fears of aggregation risk, meaning the potential for a single incident to cause simultaneous losses across multiple policyholders. If Zurich had underwritten even a handful of the major corporations disrupted by the attack, it could have faced catastrophic losses from just one incident. This is a particularly acute concern for reinsurers—companies that provide stop-loss coverage, or protection against unsustainably costly claims, to other insurers—making both reinsurers and primary cyber insurance providers naturally hesitant to support more extensive cyber underwriting. The lack of adequate reinsurance backing means that carriers may become overwhelmed with claims if a systemic cyber incident causes simultaneous losses across many policyholders.
Windows 7 and Server 2008 end of support: What will change on 14 January?:
It is remarkable that Windows 7 is reaching end of support on January 14 2020 while maintaining something approaching 27 per cent market share among Windows users, according to Statcounter.
This is down from 35 per cent in December 2018 but still substantial. Windows has a share among desktop users of around 77 per cent, so that is around 20 per cent of active desktop PCs.
"End of support" means no technical support, software updates or security fixes from Microsoft. Of these, the significant piece is the security fixes. Without regular patches, flaws that are discovered in the operating system will put users at greater risk from things like ransomware attacks, perhaps triggered by an email attachment or malicious web link.
Windows Server 2008 and 2008 R2 also go out of support on the same day. Although it is less likely that users will be browsing the web or clicking attachments on Server 2008, it is still risky if these servers are exposed to the internet – as appears to be the case with Travelex, currently suffering a ransomware attack – or if they are used for remote desktop services.
Another curious feature of this "end of support" is that Microsoft will still be providing security updates for both operating systems, for three further years. So the real end of support date is in 2023. That said, you can only get these "extended security updates", or ESU, in certain ways:
- Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) users get free ESU until January, 2023
- You can purchase Windows 7 ESU by subscription from Microsoft Cloud Solution Providers, which means most IT support companies signed up as authorised Microsoft suppliers.
- Windows 7 ESU is free for a year to customers who subscribe to Windows E5 or Microsoft 365 E5. Details are here
- Only Windows 7 Professional and Enterprise are covered by ESU.
- Windows 7 embedded can be supported through an "Ecosystem Partner Offering" support contract.
- The scenario for Windows Server 2008 ESU is similar to that for Windows 7.
[...] There is a degree of artificiality about this key "end of support" date and ways to keep old stuff patched, but the security risks are real.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 17, @02:45AM (1 child)
If by "hacked the Democratic National Committee" you mean emails, sorry but no.
Evidence points to Seth Rich, who definitely had the means and the motive and was then killed. He was a Bernie Sanders supporting IT worker for the DNC.
Proper investigation was purposely not done. The DNC servers were not examined by the FBI. Instead, a DNC-friendly company did it, helping to create a politically useful story. (not that the Obama FBI wouldn't have done likewise) Seth Rich supposedly died in an ordinary mugging... but the FBI quickly seized and then lost Seth's laptop. Seth got to the hospital alive, and it is about 90% likely that people with his injuries survive if that happens, but he died. The normal medical staff were kept away from him, leaving him with a doctor who was associated with the Podesta brothers, one of whom ran Hillary's campaign. An interesting thing in the Podesta emails is an ominous expression of willingness to make an example out of leakers.
No, it hasn't been debunked. People who would be associated with the crimes don't get to debunk anything.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 17, @03:33AM
The proper place for your post [reddit.com].
You're welcome.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday January 17, @02:58AM (2 children)
why, depsite the number of cases of hacking/encryption ransomware attacks/etc, do large companies treat security as an after-thought?
CXOs are all too cool to listen to the "geeks"?
MBAs can see to many dollars (of potential $bonus money) going somewhere-that-isn't-their-pocket?
Also, how is it a researcher could lose 15 years of work? Isn't that the point of off-site, off-network backups?
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 2) by Coward, Anonymous on Friday January 17, @03:32AM
Backup software can be misconfigured. Then people think they are safe, but when they try to restore the backup, it's not there. Do organizations have a check-your-backup day? If not, then some people will lose data.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Friday January 17, @03:36AM
Because insurance premiums are lower than paying for proper IT personnel.
This is why this FA is relevant (just a mild-to-low interest for me, though)
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Friday January 17, @03:25AM (1 child)
Under the Laws of the Sea, Letters of Marque are sovereign, but "prizes" are subject to Admiralty Courts, in the nation issuing such Letters. So if the Insurer, and the Insured, are subjects of the same corrupt monarchy, then the insurance remains in effect. How is it that so many Soylentils are ignorant of the Laws covering Piracy on the High Seas? [youtube.com]
*Sulla*: "Agree with me or die"
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday January 17, @03:40AM
Because Global Warming brings the number of pirates down [wordpress.com].
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday January 17, @03:52AM
I want to see more of these types of
storiesfailures: until the world sees Windows for the needless crap it is and finally packs the shite in.
Gimme more!
---This message sponsored by Intelligent People Who Know Better Than to Use Crap.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---