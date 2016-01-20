Comcast has agreed to issue refunds to 15,600 customers and cancel the debts of another 16,000 people to settle allegations that the cable company lied to customers in order to hide the true cost of service. Comcast will have to pay $1.3 million in refunds.

[...]"The settlement also requires Comcast to change its advertising practices to disclose to its customers the full amount that they will be charged for service."

[...]The consent judgment was filed in Hennepin County District Court. Minnesota alleged violations of the state's Prevention of Consumer Fraud Act and Deceptive Trade Practices Act, but Comcast did not admit any wrongdoing.

[...]About 8,400 customers are eligible for refunds of $80 each because they did not receive Visa prepaid cards or other promotional items that they were promised

[...]About 2,000 customers who were charged for a modem but returned the modem within three months will get refunds

[...]Another 5,200 customers who "were involuntarily disconnected or who voluntarily downgraded their Residential Services, and, as a result, paid an Early Termination Fee to Comcast" will get $80 refunds.

[...]"Part of being able to afford your life means knowing the full cost of what you're getting, getting what you were promised, not being overcharged for things you didn't ask for, and not being unfairly charged to get rid of things you didn't ask for. But when people signed up for Comcast, that's what happened to them," Ellison said.

Comcast has already identified the 16,000 customers who will get debt relief, the settlement says. Comcast is required to forgive their debts within 30 days.