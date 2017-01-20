from the I'll-buy-one dept.
The GNU/Linux-based smartphone, PinePhone, has begun shipping. It uses the same Quad-Core ARM Cortex A53 64-Bit System on a Chip (SOC) as the the Pine64 Single Board Computer (SBC) and thus it also runs mainstream GNU/Linux. The goal is to provide a hardware platform for a wider variety of Linux-on-Phone projects. Hardware availability is expected to be five years.
The PinePhone is an inexpensive smartphone designed to run Linux-based operating systems. Developed by the folks at Pine64, the $150 smartphone was first announced about a year ago — and this week the first units will ship.
The PinePhone is powered through an Allwinner A64 SoC, which options 4 Cortex A53 CPUs at 1.2GHz, constructed on an attractive historical 40nm procedure. This is similar chip the corporate makes use of at the PINE A64 unmarried board pc, a Raspberry Pi competitor. There are 2GB of RAM, a Mali-400 GPU, 16GB of garage, and a 2750mAh battery. The rear digicam is 5MP, the entrance digicam is 2MP, the show is a 1440×720 IPS LCD, and the battery is detachable. There is a headphone jack, a USB-C port, and strengthen for a MicroSD slot, which you'll if truth be told boot running techniques off of. The mobile modem is a big separate chip this is soldered onto the motherboard: a Quectel EG25-G.
Smartphone users are usually torn between the two choice — Android or iOS. Their dominance is such that other competing OS like Windows, BlackBerry OS, or Symbian have almost been abandoned.Those who don't want either of them can opt for Pine64's Linux phone dubbed the PinePhone which offers good hardware and software at an affordable rate of $149.
The phone's specs aren't great, but it does include a headphone jack (I wonder if it's capable of using the JACK audio system?) and the article notes that it may provide physical switches for disabling various components. The company behind it, Pine64, also produce the PineBook Linux laptop, which also use an ARM processor.
Librem 5 backers have begun receiving their Linux phones
When Ars spoke to Purism founder and CEO Todd Weaver two weeks ago, the Librem 5 had been "shipping" for a month but not to backers—only to Purism employees and inside developers. Weaver talked a little about the unexpected hardware issues the company had been experiencing late in the game, including a batch of phone boards missing a 10kOhm resistor, and he gave us an updated schedule for when the phones would resume shipping. More importantly, Weaver said backers would begin receiving their phones by the first week of December.
Thankfully, the company met this latest deadline on time. On November 27, Ars reader Azdle posted a comment to the thread—"Just because I can, hello from my freshly-received Librem 5 phone! (And, no, I don't work for Purism, I'm just an early backer." Azdle was also kind enough to share some unboxing pictures and some commentary about what, exactly, a Librem 5 phone from the Birch shipment is—and what it's not.
First of all, it's not really a "phone" yet. There's no audio when attempting to place a phone call. The cameras also don't appear to work yet. Azdle reports "installing and opening up Cheese"—Cheese is a very basic Linux video application, installed by default in many distros—"I just get a message saying 'no device found.'" There's also effectively no power management yet, so the Librem doesn't last long on battery.
[...] This isn't supposed to be a finished, working, retail-ready phone—it's a (mostly) working prototype, made available in very small numbers to extremely early backers who knew what they were getting into.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday January 17, @03:25PM (3 children)
uh... what providers support it?
Even my "Bring your own device whatever it is" provider is fundamentally built on an android app.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Friday January 17, @03:49PM (1 child)
Really? Pretty much every phone I've used is "connected" to the provider via SIM card. Swap the card into a different phone, the new phone immediately starts working. No apps, no registration, no notifying my provider.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday January 17, @03:57PM
Yeah, I was thinking: FINALLY! I can access cheap phone hardware without having to learn (and continue learning every 3 months on the perpetual Android security treadmill) Kotlin.
If I can slip a GoogleFi data SIM into one of these, be able to ssh into it and stream photos / video out of it, I will be very happy, indeed. Leave it on the boat plugged into the solar charger and now I've got a remote presence onboard, for $150 purchase + $0.01/MB streaming data fees.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday January 17, @03:59PM
Over here in EU land we are not tied to a provider.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Friday January 17, @03:27PM (2 children)
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday January 17, @04:01PM
Good Engrish this is [pine64.org], bashing the Herald article you are. Sharan Stone's byline photo is a prime catfish, the copy reads like computer generated text.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday January 17, @04:02PM
This is a phone that the user can configure pretty much how (s)he wants. They are saying that the hardware will be supported for 5 years. After that, I suppose that they will hope to release another one with improved specs based on experience of how well this one does.
It's always my fault...