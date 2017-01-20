from the Namárië dept.
News from the BBC
Christopher Tolkien, who edited and published the posthumous works of his father, Lord of the Rings writer JRR Tolkien, has died aged 95.
The news was confirmed by the Tolkien Society, which described him as "Middle-earth's first scholar".
After his father's death in 1973, Mr Tolkien published the acclaimed work The Silmarillion.
Scholar Dr Dimitra Fimi said the study of JRR Tolkien "would never be what it is today" without his input.
My first introduction to J.R.R. Tolkien's work was The Father Christmas Letters, which were written for Christopher and his siblings. In more recent years, I've dipped into Christopher's work on Middle Earth, both his History of Middle Earth, and the various pieces of his father's work that he edited and expanded upon.
What memories do Soylentils have of the Tolkiens' work?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 17, @09:06PM (1 child)
Has anyone actually finished this book? I mean no disrespect to Christopher -- the first books I read after the SRA readers, were the Narnia books and the Lord of the Rings set and I imagine I've been seriously influenced by both having started reading them (and then re-reading multiple times as I've aged) from a pretty young age (starting around six or seven). But I just couldn't get through the Silmarillion.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 17, @10:08PM
I've read it through several times (but not in the last 10 years). I really enjoyed it. I read Hobbit and Lord of the Rings before that, of course, but I found I really enjoyed The Silmarillion to the point where I used to recommend it to others. I would have to go back and pull it off the shelf to look it over again because it is hard for me to distinguish the details in my mind from Unfinished Tales, which I read about the same time, but I for sure enjoyed them both.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by donkeyhotay on Friday January 17, @09:12PM
I was in high school, probably 1979. I had taken a literature class taught by an aging spinster, Millie Stovall. Along through the semester, she told us that our next book would be The Hobbit. I groaned. This was very soon after the animated Hobbit movie came out, and I thought it was for kids. But of course, I had no choice in the matter and began the novel, fully prepared to hate it.
I couldn't put it down.
It was a beautiful, exciting story and when I reached the end, it left me wanting more. It was my introduction to J.R.R. Tolkien, and by extension, later in life, G.K. Chesterton and C.S. Lewis.
I learned a few important lessons that year: that great literature could be found in unexpected places; and that Millie Stovall was my favorite teacher ever, to name a couple.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 17, @09:22PM
Reading assignment, a short extract from The Hobbit. Bilbo had found Golem in the caves, and then found The Ring, then the two had their exchange of riddles. I don't think any other extract from any other story ever captured my imagination like that from The Hobbit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 17, @09:43PM
He was a faithful executor of his father's legacy, preserving and publishing sr's other materials carefully and with fidelity.
Rather a sharp contrast to Frank Herbert's son who milked his father's legacy dry and sour.