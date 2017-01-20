from the cherish-our-freedom dept.
Vietnam's Force 47 is run by the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) to hack anti-government websites and spread pro-government messages online, and is believed to be at least 10,000-strong.
Anh Chi, the pen name of 46-year-old Nguyen Chi Tuyen, knows the ministry's tactics well. He has created videos criticising Force 47, and has expressed concern about the impact of a new cyber-law that came into effect at the beginning of the month.
The deadly January 9 incident in Dong Tam is a case in point.
According to the authorities, three police officers and 84-year-old village leader Le Dinh Kinh were killed after local residents clashed with police in the early hours of that day.
The dispute, over agricultural land next to a military airport, shocked the country. But afterwards, Vietnam's cyber-army, also known as Force 47, was deployed to counter the content on social media platforms deemed critical of the way the authorities handled the situation.
"Facebook is the main source of independent news now in Vietnam," said Trinh Huu Long, a co-founder of Legal Initiatives for Vietnam.
"The government has been working with Facebook to try to control content posted by dissidents and independent voices," he added.
Vietnam is said to be following China's lead in policing its citizens speech online. Is this going to become the global norm?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday January 17, @10:47PM (2 children)
Yes, yes it is. And in nations that pretend to be ruled by the people it will be initially introduced in the guise of Hate Speech and other feel-good censorship. The government doesn't have to police you if they can get others to inform on you because you're Bad or if they can get you to censor yourself for them. You'll be just as silent though.
Gen-X gave Millennials punk and they made emo out of it. That pretty much tells you all you need to know.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 17, @11:16PM (1 child)
Not even touching on the fact that Vietnam is a Communist dictatorship that has to spend state resources on preventing any regular person gaining power.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 17, @11:29PM
Aaaah, I see.
Communist dictatorship. This happens in communist dictatorships, not elsewhere.
You have cast a great white light upon the matter to the ineffable enrichment of us all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 17, @11:28PM
yes