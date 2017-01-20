After more than two and a half years, Wikipedia appears to be coming back online in Turkey. The popular online encyclopedia was banned in April 2017 after the Turkish government accused the site of running a "smear campaign" against it.

Late last year, the Constitutional Court of Turkey, the country's highest court, ruled that the order was unconstitutional, paving the way for this week's reappearance, which happened to coincide with Wikipedia's 19th birthday.

Turkey had previously banned YouTube and Twitter, and both of those bans were similarly lifted by the Constitutional Court. In 2018 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also threatened to ban the iPhone and other electronics that come from US companies.