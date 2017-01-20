20/01/17/153217 story
posted by janrinok on Saturday January 18, @06:02AM
from the almost-too-sensible-to-be-true dept.
from the almost-too-sensible-to-be-true dept.
BBC:
The European Commission has revealed it is considering a ban on the use of facial recognition in public areas for up to five years.
Regulators want time to work out how to prevent the technology being abused.
The technology allows faces captured on CCTV to be checked in real time against watch lists, often compiled by police.
Exceptions to the ban could be made for security projects as well as research and development.
The Commission set out its plans in an 18-page document, suggesting that new rules will be introduced to bolster existing regulation surrounding privacy and data rights.
Don't get rid of your scramble suit just yet.
Facial Recognition: EU Considers Ban of up to Five Years | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.