Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Facial Recognition: EU Considers Ban of up to Five Years

posted by janrinok on Saturday January 18, @06:02AM   Printer-friendly
from the almost-too-sensible-to-be-true dept.
Software Digital Liberty

Phoenix666 writes:

BBC:

The European Commission has revealed it is considering a ban on the use of facial recognition in public areas for up to five years.

Regulators want time to work out how to prevent the technology being abused.

The technology allows faces captured on CCTV to be checked in real time against watch lists, often compiled by police.

Exceptions to the ban could be made for security projects as well as research and development.

The Commission set out its plans in an 18-page document, suggesting that new rules will be introduced to bolster existing regulation surrounding privacy and data rights.

Don't get rid of your scramble suit just yet.

Original Submission


«  After Nearly Three Years, Wikipedia is Coming Back Online in Turkey
Facial Recognition: EU Considers Ban of up to Five Years | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.