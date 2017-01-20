Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Relief as Rain Falls Over Australian Bushfires

posted by janrinok on Saturday January 18, @08:26AM   Printer-friendly
from the better-than-none-at-all dept.
News

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

The fires, unprecedented for Australia in terms of duration and intensity, have claimed 28 lives and killed an estimated billion animals. Sustained hot weather and rare periods of light rain in the affected areas have deepened the crisis.

Downpours on Thursday in the state of New South Wales, where many of the worst fires have burnt, offered hope that dozens of blazes could be brought under control.

"Relief is here for a number of firefighters working across NSW," the state's Rural Fire Service said in a social media post accompanying footage of rain falling in a burning forest.

"Although this rain won't extinguish all fires, it will certainly go a long way towards containment."

Before the rains, there were 30 blazes burning out of control in New South Wales.

Along the south coast of the state, locals who witnessed towns and forests being destroyed in recent weeks expressed cautious hope.

"We're thrilled and so relieved to have some dampness in the air because it makes things safe for a little while," Virginia Connor told AFP near the town of Nowra.

"But we need more, we need lots more."

-- submitted from IRC

Original Submission


«  Facial Recognition: EU Considers Ban of up to Five Years
Relief as Rain Falls Over Australian Bushfires | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by ls671 on Saturday January 18, @08:43AM

    by ls671 (891) on Saturday January 18, @08:43AM (#944918) Homepage

    Aborigines used to control this centuries ago by making regular controlled fires.
    https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2009/feb/09/australia-fires-natural-disaster [theguardian.com]

    More than 200 years ago, Captain James Cook called Australia "the continent of smoke"
    ...
    The timing of those interviews reflects the fact that it is only in the past couple of decades that science has started to get to grips with understanding the nature of the Australian environment, in part because the management of the environment by Aboriginal communities before Europeans arrived started to be studied. (The term fire-stick farming – by which Aborigines maintained an open, and relatively safe environment with regular fires – was only invented in 1969, although no doubt similar terms occurred in dozens of now mostly lost Aboriginal languages.)

    --
    Everything I write is lies, read between the lines.
(1)