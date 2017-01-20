Stories
Microsoft's New Carbon Plan Neutral by 2030 Negative by 2050

posted by martyb on Saturday January 18, @03:00PM
Business

dx3bydt3 writes:

Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it aims to:

By 2030 Microsoft will be carbon negative, and by 2050 Microsoft will remove from the environment all the carbon the company has emitted either directly or by electrical consumption since it was founded in 1975.

Further coverage: from The Verge, BBC, CBC
"direct emissions" but those they may have caused. If they can achieve it though, it will be a positive step.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday January 18, @03:13PM (1 child)

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Saturday January 18, @03:13PM (#944983) Homepage Journal

    ...canceling out its emissions by purchasing renewable energy and carbon offsets.

    Getting forgiveness doesn't mean you didn't commit the crime. And did they factor in their destroying actual carbon sinks? You know, the trees cut down to have a place to build their campuses?

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday January 18, @04:08PM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Saturday January 18, @04:08PM (#944990) Journal

    Microsoft is going out of business!

    Yaaaaaay!

    losers.

    Now can they just undo all the harm they've done?

