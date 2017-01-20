20/01/17/2153207 story
posted by martyb on Saturday January 18, @03:00PM
Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it aims to:
By 2030 Microsoft will be carbon negative, and by 2050 Microsoft will remove from the environment all the carbon the company has emitted either directly or by electrical consumption since it was founded in 1975.
Further coverage: from The Verge, BBC, CBC
"direct emissions" but those they may have caused. If they can achieve it though, it will be a positive step.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday January 18, @03:13PM (1 child)
Getting forgiveness doesn't mean you didn't commit the crime. And did they factor in their destroying actual carbon sinks? You know, the trees cut down to have a place to build their campuses?
Gen-X gave Millennials punk and they made emo out of it. That pretty much tells you all you need to know.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 18, @03:22PM
Shhh greta, they are just paying hush money so hush, planet earth saved: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7W33HRc1A6c [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday January 18, @04:08PM
Microsoft is going out of business!
Yaaaaaay!
losers.
Now can they just undo all the harm they've done?
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---