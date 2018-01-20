Stories
Law Enforcement Does Not Need Apple to Unlock a Suspect's iPhone

posted by janrinok on Sunday January 19, @03:04AM   Printer-friendly
from the counter-counter-countermeasures dept.
Security News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for SoyCow1337:

Trump, Barr, and the FBI do not need Apple to unlock a terrorist's iPhones:

Previously, Cellebrite relied on a brute force system. With its machine plugged into an iPhone's Lightning port, Cellebrite would override limits on passcode attempts and would then try every possible passcode combination until it hit on the right one. But Apple added a Restricted USB Mode with iOS 12 that prevents the Lighting port from connecting to another device if an iPhone has not been unlocked within the last hour. Cellebrite's updated software allows it to communicate with the chipset used on certain iPhone models, apparently regardless of the iOS version that the phone in question is running. This new technology could be very useful.

Neil Broom, who works with law enforcement to unlock phones, said, "This Cellebrite tool would let the government get a whole lot of information out of the phone, more than we've previously been able to extract.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 19, @03:50AM (2 children)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 19, @03:50AM (#945182) Homepage Journal

    What they actually want, is for every corporation in the US, and ultimately the world, to jump to attention, waiting at the beck and call of law enforcement. Cops don't want to do cop-work, they want it all handed to them, on a silver platter, by compliant servants. Fuck 'em all, I say.

    “The more corrupt the state, the more numerous the laws.” ― Tacitus, The Annals of Imperial Rome

    • (Score: 2) by deimtee on Sunday January 19, @04:02AM

      by deimtee (3272) on Sunday January 19, @04:02AM (#945187)

      It is not really about cops catching criminals. While law enforcement would like to crack phones, that is just the public face patsy they put on it to get public support.
      Really they are after political and financial information and control.

      If the only proposed solution to a problem is a tax, then it is just an excuse to tax, not a solvable problem.

    • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 19, @04:28AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 19, @04:28AM (#945193)

      People are so much better behaved when they think they might be caught.

