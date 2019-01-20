20/01/19/1712251 story
Sheffield-based company Viners has produced the "Assure" range, square-ended knives which are "shaped to reduce and prevent injuries, accidents and fatalities." With knife crimes in England and Wales at their highest in a decade, a 3% increase on last year and the highest level since 2009, this new knife is intended to not be used in crimes and only in the kitchen. While anti-stabbing messages have been left on fastfood containers and a crackdown on knife crime has been tried, for which included limiting the sale of knives, so far nothing has blunted the knife based problem.
When have social problems been solved by technical solutions?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday January 19, @07:37PM
Unless they ban knives with pointy tips this is stupid. The type of person who tends to get stabby will buy knives with pointy tips, while the type who slices tomatoes will be fine with a flat tip. Me? I cook a lot, a knife without a pointy tip is useless.
(Score: 1) by NPC-131072 on Sunday January 19, @07:43PM
It's clear reading this that we on the morally superior left have gotten gun control wrong. If the Brits can stop people being slashed by removing points from knives, why do we not remove points from bullets and use softer material?