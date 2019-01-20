from the pretty-blue-right-now dept.
How green are dockless e-scooters?:
Dockless e-scooter companies have for roughly two years touted their devices as not only convenient but also a win for the environment.
But a growing body of research suggests that the scooter craze may not be as green as advertised.
To change that, experts say, companies such as Lime, Bird and Wheels must manufacture more robust e-scooters while riders need to increasingly use those devices in lieu of driving. According to studies, many people are cruising around on e-scooters as an alternative to cleaner forms of transportation, such as biking, walking and taking the bus.
Still, experts say the fast-evolving industry has the potential to revolutionize urban travel and significantly reduce planet-warming emissions.
"It could be huge for sustainable travel," said Juan Matute, deputy director of UCLA's Institute of Transportation Studies.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday January 20, @12:32AM
To heck with e-scooters, I want my Jetson's moving sidewalks. Heck, how about Futurama's pneumatic people-tubes?
E-scooters were only "popular" because they artificially required a smart phone to get/use them. Essentially, they were rolling smart phone advertisements paid for by cell phone vendors.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 20, @12:36AM
If you want to pick by emissions, e-bike is an acceptable compromise. Some slopes will kick your ass on a regular bike.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 20, @12:40AM
They use electricity and she hates electricity. She wants everyone to walk everywhere, and eat bugs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 20, @01:14AM
They have scooter emissions exactly half that as a car. Sure maybe if you can fit 8 people in your car, fact is most cars are driving single occupancy