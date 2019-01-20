Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

How Green are Dockless E-scooters?

posted by Fnord666 on Monday January 20, @12:16AM   Printer-friendly
from the pretty-blue-right-now dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for FatPhil:

How green are dockless e-scooters?:

Dockless e-scooter companies have for roughly two years touted their devices as not only convenient but also a win for the environment.

But a growing body of research suggests that the scooter craze may not be as green as advertised.

To change that, experts say, companies such as Lime, Bird and Wheels must manufacture more robust e-scooters while riders need to increasingly use those devices in lieu of driving. According to studies, many people are cruising around on e-scooters as an alternative to cleaner forms of transportation, such as biking, walking and taking the bus.

Still, experts say the fast-evolving industry has the potential to revolutionize urban travel and significantly reduce planet-warming emissions.

"It could be huge for sustainable travel," said Juan Matute, deputy director of UCLA's Institute of Transportation Studies.

Original Submission


«  'Remarkable' Mathematical Proof Describes How to Solve Seemingly Impossible Computing Problem
How Green are Dockless E-scooters? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday January 20, @12:32AM

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Monday January 20, @12:32AM (#945574)

    To heck with e-scooters, I want my Jetson's moving sidewalks. Heck, how about Futurama's pneumatic people-tubes?

    E-scooters were only "popular" because they artificially required a smart phone to get/use them. Essentially, they were rolling smart phone advertisements paid for by cell phone vendors.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 20, @12:36AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 20, @12:36AM (#945575)

    If you want to pick by emissions, e-bike is an acceptable compromise. Some slopes will kick your ass on a regular bike.

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 20, @12:40AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 20, @12:40AM (#945576)

    They use electricity and she hates electricity. She wants everyone to walk everywhere, and eat bugs.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 20, @01:14AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 20, @01:14AM (#945587)

    They have scooter emissions exactly half that as a car. Sure maybe if you can fit 8 people in your car, fact is most cars are driving single occupancy

(1)