Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai says there is 'no question' that AI needs to be regulated
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has called for new regulations in the world of AI, highlighting the dangers posed by technology like facial recognition and deepfakes, while stressing that any legislation must balance "potential harms ... with social opportunities."
"[T]here is no question in my mind that artificial intelligence needs to be regulated. It is too important not to," writes Pichai in an editorial for The Financial Times. "The only question is how to approach it."
Although Pichai says new regulation is needed, he advocates a cautious approach that might not see many significant controls placed on AI. He notes that for some products like self-driving cars, "appropriate new rules" should be introduced. But in other areas, like healthcare, existing frameworks can be extended to cover AI-assisted products.
Also at The Associated Press.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 20, @07:08PM
How much more obvious can they make it folks? Government regulation/meddling is used to enforce monopoly positions, not to help or protect you.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 20, @07:09PM (1 child)
If Google was visionary enough to have thought this, they should have said so back when they were doing Google Streetview, and the dangers posed by knowing the temporal changes in ones dwelling and vehicles over periods of time. The shit Google has had greenlighted or ignored for the past 15 years is far scarier than the nebulous concept of 'AI', which is more dangerous in Corporate and Government hands than it ever will be in an individuals... except to their status quo.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday January 20, @07:17PM
More crocodile tears from big tech. Sergei and Larry step down, and just now Big Chief Poo-Poo wants you to know that Google doesn't want to be evil anymore since Hillary lost the election and Hillary Junior (Elizabeth Warren) is going to lose the one after that.
It's like being caught red-handed cheating on a test, then immediately running to the principal's office to turn yourself in thinking that your phoney act of scrounging for brownie points is somehow gonna earn you redemption and get you out of trouble.