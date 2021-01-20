from the modders-anonymous dept.
CoolerMaster has been in the PC hardware and components business for almost 30 years now, and while most casual gamers would know CoolerMaster for their affordable peripherals, the company's stock in trade has been around cases, power supplies, coolers for CPUs, and so on.
So naturally, CoolerMaster makes their own thermal paste. Thermal paste is the grey gooey stuff ... [snip]
The only problem is that, like most companies, CoolerMaster's thermal paste comes in the form of a syringe. There's good reasons for doing so: the syringe design makes it easier when applying paste from above, particularly if you're installing a cooler when the motherboard is already mounted within the case, and it ensures you can apply the paste without getting it everywhere...
Unfortunately for CoolerMaster, there was a problem with their syringes. CoolerMaster is popular among budget gamers because their products are generally more affordable, so it's pretty common for younger PC builders to be buying CoolerMaster components. And the ones that were getting into PC building and modding with CoolerMaster gear were causing their parents to worry ... because the parents thought their kids were taking drugs.
We didn't change the shape of the syringe to make applying thermal paste a lot easier, but because we we're getting tired of having to explain parents that their kid isn't using drugs. pic.twitter.com/ClyZLDDFe9
— Cooler Master (@CoolerMaster) January 16, 2020
Also at Ars Technica.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 21, @04:32AM (1 child)
Doesn't everyone snort thermal paste?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 21, @04:38AM
That's funny, because I would have thought that thermal paste would have to be freebased to get any benefit out of.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 21, @04:35AM
This is your nerdy dork brain.
This is your nerdy dork brain on CoolerMaster thermal paste.
Any question?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 21, @05:02AM
Before you go off on someone just read the docs that came *with* the syringe. This takes about 2 mins. You will look like less of an ass.
This is how you make people unaccountable for their own lives. You do it for them. Your kids will be screw ups. But until they and you accept that they will never grow. Sometimes you have to let them fail. In this case *you* are failing. Your kids know it too.