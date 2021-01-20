As we draw closer to the PS5's release date in late 2020, it's understandable that the rumor mill is working overtime. But, while some rumors hold a bit more weight than others, there are a few that need be taken with more than just a pinch of salt.

The latest PS5 'leak' posted on 4Chan is one such rumor, supposedly spilling a bunch of information on the PS5 reveal event which is expected to take place in February. The leak, which was reposted on Reddit, claims that the PS5 will be unveiled on February 5 at a PlayStation Meeting event for the media.

According to the leaker, the event will see Sony revealing the console's design and specs, several PS5 exclusives, a renewed focus on PlayStation Now, alongside the console's price and various other features.