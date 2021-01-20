An unpatched remote code-execution vulnerability in Internet Explorer is being actively exploited in the wild, Microsoft has announced. It's working on a patch. In the meantime, workarounds are available.

The bug (CVE-2020-0674) which is listed as critical in severity for IE 11, and moderate for IE 9 and IE 10, exists in the way that the jscript.dll scripting engine handles objects in memory in the browser, according to Microsoft's advisory, issued Friday.

The vulnerability could corrupt memory in such a way that an attacker could execute arbitrary code in the context of the current user – meaning that an adversary could gain the same user rights as the current user.

"If the current user is logged on with administrative user rights, an attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could take control of an affected system," Microsoft explained. "An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights."

An attack could be carried out using a malicious website designed to exploit the vulnerability through IE, the advisory noted. Threat actors could lure victims to the site by sending an email, through watering-hole techniques, via malicious documents containing a web link and other social-engineering efforts.

There is a workaround available from Microsoft, as well as a micropatch from 0patch, released on Tuesday.