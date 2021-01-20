A hacker has published a list of credentials for more than 515,000 servers, home routers and other Internet of Things (IoT) devices online on a popular hacking forum in what's being touted as the biggest leak of Telnet passwords to date, according to a published report.

The leak—revealed in a report on ZDNet—demonstrates once again the inherent insecurity of the Telnet protocol as well as highlights persistent security flaws that could affect business networks as more and more so-called "smart" devices connect to the internet from home networks.

The hacker compiled the list–which includes each device's IP address, as well as a username and password for Telnet–by scanning the entire internet for devices that were exposing their Telnet port, according to the report. The bad actor then used factory-set default usernames and passwords and/or easy-to-guess password combinations to gain credentials, according to ZDNet.

The list the hacker compiled is known as a "bot list," which IoT botnet operations rely on to connect to devices and install malware. The hacker, who himself is a maintainer of a DDoS-for-hire—also known as a DDoS booter service–according to the report, had a vested interest in compiling such an extensive list because of a change in the way he conducts his business, according to ZDnet.

The one spot of good news for those owning devices on the list is that all the credentials leaked by the hacker are dated October to November 2019, which means some of the devices might now use different login credentials or run on different IP addresses, according to the report.