from the Plague-Doctor dept.
China confirms human-to-human transmission of new coronavirus:
Human-to-human transmission of a new coronavirus strain has been confirmed in China, fueling fears of a major outbreak of the SARS-like virus as millions travel for the Lunar New Year holiday.
Zhong Nanshan, head of the National Health Commission, said on Monday patients may have contracted the new virus without having visited the central city of Wuhan where it was discovered before spreading across China and reaching three other Asian nations.
"Currently, it can be said it is affirmative that there is the phenomenon of human-to-human transmission," he said in an interview with China's CCTV state broadcaster.
Zhong said two people in Guangdong province in southern China caught the disease from family members who had visited Wuhan.
He added that 14 medical personnel helping with coronavirus patients have also been infected.
Human-to-human transmission could make the virus spread more quickly and widely.
CDC Confirms First US Case of New Coronavirus
Public health officials have confirmed the first U.S. case of a mysterious coronavirus that has already killed at least six people and sickened hundreds of others in China, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.
A male traveler from China has been diagnosed in Snohomish County, Washington State with the Wuhan coronavirus, according to the CDC.
Officials said the sick male, in his 30s, is “very healthy.” He is currently being isolated at a medical center in the state “out of caution” and “poses little risk” to the public, they said. The CDC said the male reached out to local health authorities on Jan. 15 once he started experiencing pneumonia-like symptoms.
Previously:
China Reports 3rd Death, Nearly 140 New Cases of Coronavirus
China reports 3rd death, nearly 140 new cases of coronavirus:
China reported on Monday its third death from a mysterious new virus and nearly 140 fresh cases as the disease spread to other parts of the country, including Beijing, raising concerns about more infections as millions begin trips for the Lunar New Year.
Medical experts are still struggling to understand the new strain of coronavirus but its connection with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome has caused alarm. SARS originated in southern China in 2002 before spreading to Hong Kong and elsewhere in the world infecting thousands and leaving more than 800 people dead.
Coronaviruses usually cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses, such as the common cold, but can also affect the lower-respiratory tract, causing pneumonia or bronchitis.
[...] In Wuhan, the city in central China where the new strain first emerged, 136 new cases were found over the weekend the local health commission said, without giving details about the person who died.
[...] A total of 201 people have now been diagnosed with the virus in China. In Wuhan, 170 people are still being treated in hospital, including nine in critical condition, the city health commission said.
Wuhan is a city of 11 million inhabitants that serves as a major transport hub, including during the annual Lunar New Year holiday when hundreds of millions of Chinese people travel across the country to visit family.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 21, @10:55PM (2 children)
Orwell's 1984 was so prescient.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 21, @11:17PM (1 child)
This is a travesty! Didn't you see the stock [marketwatch.com] market [marketwatch.com] crashing [marketwatch.com]! The computer's doing the auto-layoff thing! Nobody has jobs any more! The ecomoney is ruined! This is biological warfare!
President Camacho will know what to do.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 21, @11:26PM
Novavax is up 73% [fool.com]
(Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday January 21, @10:56PM (5 children)
Elements in our government, elements so crooked that they would be willing to kill others Hillary-style, are listening.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 21, @11:00PM (1 child)
Don't worry, Elon Musk is working on a cure.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 21, @11:14PM
Free upgrade next time you book your car in for a cerveza?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 21, @11:03PM (1 child)
(Score: 3, Touché) by Osamabobama on Tuesday January 21, @11:09PM
2020 yellow flu?
(I realize we can't call it that.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 21, @11:14PM
Ebola circa 2014-2015 was fun. Just coughing in public could get you a sour look. Before that, swine flu I guess.
Will coronavirus deliver?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 21, @11:31PM
There's also a league of locusts wreaking havoc: https://www.indiatimes.com/news/india/millions-of-locusts-are-wreaking-havoc-in-rajasthan-and-gujarat-the-worst-of-its-kind-invasion-504506.html [indiatimes.com]
And earthquakes in Kansas: https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/small-earthquake-reported-south-central-kansas-68390168 [go.com]
Along with volcanic activity: https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1228629/Taal-volcano-eruption-PHIVOLCS-earthquake-updates-latest-fissure-volcano-Philippines [express.co.uk]
And temperatures dropping to colder than Mars: https://calgary.ctvnews.ca/warmest-temperature-in-alberta-still-colder-than-the-warmest-temperature-on-mars-1.4768811 [ctvnews.ca]
The end times are neigh, if trump is impeached the lord will show his wrath.