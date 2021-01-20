from the sound-off! dept.
Any fellow soylentils early adopters of Sonos sound systems?
In May, Sonos will stop providing software updates for its oldest products, and they'll no longer receive any new features. The decision impacts "legacy" devices that are currently part of the company's trade-up program, including all Sonos Zone Players, the Connect and Connect:Amp, the first-generation Play:5, the CR200 controller, and the Bridge. It's important to note that with the Connect and Connect:Amp, this only applies to devices manufactured between 2011 and 2015. Newer hardware revisions will continue receiving updates.
"Without new software updates, access to services and overall functionality of your sound system will eventually be disrupted, particularly as partners evolve their technology," Sonos warned in a blog post today. The company says customers can choose to either keep using these products after support ends — they should continue functioning in the near-term — or replace them with a modern Sonos product at a discount.
Read more at The Verge.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 22, @12:36PM
Bad for my pocketbook, bad for the environment. Or it would be it I had ever purchased your overpriced crap...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bradley13 on Wednesday January 22, @12:36PM
I have two Sonos speakers. The sound quality is really excellent. That's the "love" part.
As for the "hate" part, well... First, they seem to issue continuous updates for the things. You just want to play music, but no, you have to install an update - no choice. As often as not, after an update, the speakers have to be manually re-initialized. Sometimes between updates, too, for no apparent reason. Also, there's no easy way to stream music to the speakers from an arbitrary source. Everything is supposed to go over the Sonos app, which is a PITA.
The "hate" part is definitely bigger than the "love" part. Which is why I have *only* two speakers. If Sonos would make the damned things easy to setup and use with *any* audio source, if they would scrap all the cloud crap (which is probably the reason for the continual updates) - then their products would be a lot more pleasant to own...
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by AndyTheAbsurd on Wednesday January 22, @12:43PM
Time to reiterate my feelings on "smart" devices:
If it can't be configured to talk to server that *I* run instead of servers that the manufacturer runs, it's not a smart device, it's a subscription service - just with a really long time between subscription payments.
Please note my username before responding. You may have been trolled.
(Score: 3, Informative) by VLM on Wednesday January 22, @12:50PM
So the engineering tradeoff is you can trade the one time cost of running PA-type system wires thru walls for an infinite cost of endless software updates and hardware replacements?
I think I'll just run wires.
For many years I had some speakers hooked up to old "misterhouse" the home automation system, but since moving to hass.io a year or two ago I haven't gotten around to reconnecting and reprogramming them.