HMD's Nokia 2.3 has been announced for sale in the US. This low-end phone is just $129 but still manages to look like a respectable device.
[...] it runs stock Android with no crapware.
[...] There are some nice extras here, too, like a micro SD slot, a headphone jack, FM Radio support, and a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side.
[...] There are some downsides that come with the low price. First, there's no fingerprint reader. The only biometrics are a selfie-cam-powered face unlock feature, which can't be that secure since it only does a 2D face scan. Second, you're getting the old micro USB port for charging, instead of the newer, reversible USB-C, which is a shame. This also means there's no quick charging, and instead you get a pokey 5V/1A charger. Third, there's no NFC, so you won't be able to tap-and-pay at the register. Fourth, it only comes with Android 9 Pie, although an upgrade to Android 10 is planned at some point.
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2020/01/dirt-cheap-nokia-2-3-comes-to-the-us-for-just-129/
Only downside [for me] is the fact that it actually has a selfie-cam-powered face unlock feature. How about you?
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Wednesday January 22, @08:58PM (3 children)
Most of those "downsides" sound like upsides to me. Biometrics suck, and I do not want NFC.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday January 22, @09:12PM (1 child)
Precisely, the only real downside is the USB connector, not that I don't have a bunch of those cables lying around, but the new connector is probably better. To bad they didn't go all the way with a removable battery, but at least it's a decent capacity.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Wednesday January 22, @10:23PM
Absolutely agree, however, and I'm EE but not phone expert, USB-C has different circuit functionality, higher voltage and current potential, requiring higher power capable circuitry, which would be additional designs, and costs, and maybe bigger size and likely greater power dissipation. So maybe they compromised, and/or they haven't fully developed their USB-C stuff. Or, maybe this phone's chosen chipset doesn't support USB-C...
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday January 22, @09:56PM
From the website:
Well, if all you can use the display for is staring at selfies of some incels' notch all day, that's a downside.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 22, @09:16PM (3 children)
Echoing that laptop story, you can get laptops with 4 GB of RAM at this price, so why not 4 GB in this phone? Even 3 GB could make it more tolerable.
Other than that, everything seems to be good and it's a large display, if that's your thing.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday January 22, @09:23PM (2 children)
The fabrication methods of really cheap ram sticks makes it too large for a phone.
No really, that's it.
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Wednesday January 22, @09:41PM
Isn't the RAM usually in the SOC/CPU, not discrete, on phones?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 22, @09:54PM
I'm pretty sure that you can find laptops with soldered mobile DRAM in them. Raspberry Pi 4B is a $55 device with 4 GB of mobile LPDDR4 in it, etc.
Mobile DRAM packages have reached 12 GB, with 16 GB likely to be announced by next month. They can put 3 or 4 GB in a $129 phone.
(Score: 2) by moylan on Wednesday January 22, @09:28PM (2 children)
can you change the google assist button to do something else? i have never or will ever use google assistant.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 22, @09:32PM (1 child)
Have you tried asking the Google assistant?
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Wednesday January 22, @09:49PM
Hey google assistant, how can I change the google assistant button to invoke Alexa?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday January 22, @09:52PM (2 children)
Did I misread that? Did it say a headphone jack?
But . . . because of Apple and Google, there soon will no longer be any headphone in existence which can plug in to that headphone jack.
May all your headphone have blue teeth!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 22, @10:00PM
It's insanity. Budget segment phones get features people actually like to have. The $1000 phones sacrifice them so you can drop it into the pool.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 22, @10:04PM
Earbuds are crap. Rechargeble batteries that cannot be replaced. Then poison landfills.
Earphone jacks are better on battery life, then sending random radiation ALL around you to just reach the ears.
Also earphones are cheap.
Finger printer and face scan to unlock... more insecure crap. Your face and fingers are physical facts that can be used even WITHOUT your permission. Oh can crap about 5 shakes will lock... That is tempering with evidence and admitting guilt. Two pass codes are better solution, 1) to unlock. 2) to brick.
OLD SCHOOL IS BETTER!!!! get a flip phone with big buttons.