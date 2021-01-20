HMD's Nokia 2.3 has been announced for sale in the US. This low-end phone is just $129 but still manages to look like a respectable device.

[...] it runs stock Android with no crapware.

[...] There are some nice extras here, too, like a micro SD slot, a headphone jack, FM Radio support, and a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side.

[...] There are some downsides that come with the low price. First, there's no fingerprint reader. The only biometrics are a selfie-cam-powered face unlock feature, which can't be that secure since it only does a 2D face scan. Second, you're getting the old micro USB port for charging, instead of the newer, reversible USB-C, which is a shame. This also means there's no quick charging, and instead you get a pokey 5V/1A charger. Third, there's no NFC, so you won't be able to tap-and-pay at the register. Fourth, it only comes with Android 9 Pie, although an upgrade to Android 10 is planned at some point.