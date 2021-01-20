Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Dirt-cheap Nokia 2.3 comes to the US for just $129

posted by martyb on Wednesday January 22, @08:55PM   Printer-friendly
from the frugal dept.
Hardware Mobile

Freeman writes:

HMD's Nokia 2.3 has been announced for sale in the US. This low-end phone is just $129 but still manages to look like a respectable device.

[...] it runs stock Android with no crapware.

[...] There are some nice extras here, too, like a micro SD slot, a headphone jack, FM Radio support, and a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side.

[...] There are some downsides that come with the low price. First, there's no fingerprint reader. The only biometrics are a selfie-cam-powered face unlock feature, which can't be that secure since it only does a 2D face scan. Second, you're getting the old micro USB port for charging, instead of the newer, reversible USB-C, which is a shame. This also means there's no quick charging, and instead you get a pokey 5V/1A charger. Third, there's no NFC, so you won't be able to tap-and-pay at the register. Fourth, it only comes with Android 9 Pie, although an upgrade to Android 10 is planned at some point.

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2020/01/dirt-cheap-nokia-2-3-comes-to-the-us-for-just-129/

Only downside [for me] is the fact that it actually has a selfie-cam-powered face unlock feature. How about you?

Original Submission


«  World-Record-Breaking Boffins Reveal the Fastest Spinning Thing on Earth
Dirt-cheap Nokia 2.3 comes to the US for just $129 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 14 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by mhajicek on Wednesday January 22, @08:58PM (3 children)

    by mhajicek (51) on Wednesday January 22, @08:58PM (#947013)

    Most of those "downsides" sound like upsides to me. Biometrics suck, and I do not want NFC.

    • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday January 22, @09:12PM (1 child)

      by fustakrakich (6150) on Wednesday January 22, @09:12PM (#947016) Journal

      Precisely, the only real downside is the USB connector, not that I don't have a bunch of those cables lying around, but the new connector is probably better. To bad they didn't go all the way with a removable battery, but at least it's a decent capacity.

      --
      Shouldn't the "Messages" tab/button go here [soylentnews.org]?

      • (Score: 2) by RS3 on Wednesday January 22, @10:23PM

        by RS3 (6367) on Wednesday January 22, @10:23PM (#947047)

        Absolutely agree, however, and I'm EE but not phone expert, USB-C has different circuit functionality, higher voltage and current potential, requiring higher power capable circuitry, which would be additional designs, and costs, and maybe bigger size and likely greater power dissipation. So maybe they compromised, and/or they haven't fully developed their USB-C stuff. Or, maybe this phone's chosen chipset doesn't support USB-C...

    • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday January 22, @09:56PM

      by krishnoid (1156) on Wednesday January 22, @09:56PM (#947037)

      From the website:

      Display: 6.2” HD+ in-cell display with selfie notch and 19:9 aspect ratio.

      Well, if all you can use the display for is staring at selfies of some incels' notch all day, that's a downside.

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 22, @09:16PM (3 children)

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Wednesday January 22, @09:16PM (#947018) Journal

    Echoing that laptop story, you can get laptops with 4 GB of RAM at this price, so why not 4 GB in this phone? Even 3 GB could make it more tolerable.

    Other than that, everything seems to be good and it's a large display, if that's your thing.

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

  • (Score: 2) by moylan on Wednesday January 22, @09:28PM (2 children)

    by moylan (3063) on Wednesday January 22, @09:28PM (#947022)

    can you change the google assist button to do something else? i have never or will ever use google assistant.

    • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 22, @09:32PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 22, @09:32PM (#947023)

      Have you tried asking the Google assistant?

      • (Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Wednesday January 22, @09:49PM

        by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 22, @09:49PM (#947032) Journal

        Hey google assistant, how can I change the google assistant button to invoke Alexa?

        --
        Press any key to continue, or any other key to reformat storage and erase bios.

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday January 22, @09:52PM (2 children)

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 22, @09:52PM (#947033) Journal

    Did I misread that? Did it say a headphone jack?

    But . . . because of Apple and Google, there soon will no longer be any headphone in existence which can plug in to that headphone jack.

    May all your headphone have blue teeth!

    --
    Press any key to continue, or any other key to reformat storage and erase bios.

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 22, @10:00PM

      by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Wednesday January 22, @10:00PM (#947039) Journal

      micro SD slot, a headphone jack, FM Radio support

      It's insanity. Budget segment phones get features people actually like to have. The $1000 phones sacrifice them so you can drop it into the pool.

      You can easily find Bluetooth headphones that have a 3.5mm jack, allowing it to be used with a male-to-male audio cable when the battery runs out.
      --
      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 22, @10:04PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 22, @10:04PM (#947040)

      Earbuds are crap. Rechargeble batteries that cannot be replaced. Then poison landfills.
      Earphone jacks are better on battery life, then sending random radiation ALL around you to just reach the ears.
      Also earphones are cheap.

      Finger printer and face scan to unlock... more insecure crap. Your face and fingers are physical facts that can be used even WITHOUT your permission. Oh can crap about 5 shakes will lock... That is tempering with evidence and admitting guilt. Two pass codes are better solution, 1) to unlock. 2) to brick.

      OLD SCHOOL IS BETTER!!!! get a flip phone with big buttons.

(1)