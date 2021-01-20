[...] just as with Y2K, the problems don't start when the magic date hits; rather, they start when a computer first encounters dates after the rollover point, and that can be a lot earlier. In fact, I just had such an experience.

A colleague sent me a file from his Windows machine; looking at the contents, I saw this.

$ unzip -l zipfile.zip

Archive: zipfile.zip

Length Date Time Name

——— ——— ———

2411339 01-01-2103 00:00 Anatomy...

——— ———

Look at that date: it's in the next century! (No, I don't know how that happened.) But when I looked at it after extracting on my [MacOS] computer, the date was well in the past:

$ ls -l Anatomy...

-rw-r-r-@ 1 smb staff 2411339 Nov 24 1966 Anatomy...

Huh?