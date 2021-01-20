from the here-we-go-again dept.
Steven Bellovin, Professor of Computer Science at Columbia University writes briefly with a concrete example of how the Y2038 threat works.
[...] just as with Y2K, the problems don't start when the magic date hits; rather, they start when a computer first encounters dates after the rollover point, and that can be a lot earlier. In fact, I just had such an experience.
A colleague sent me a file from his Windows machine; looking at the contents, I saw this.
$ unzip -l zipfile.zip
Archive: zipfile.zip
Length Date Time Name
——— ——— ———
2411339 01-01-2103 00:00 Anatomy...
——— ———
Look at that date: it's in the next century! (No, I don't know how that happened.) But when I looked at it after extracting on my [MacOS] computer, the date was well in the past:
$ ls -l Anatomy...
-rw-r-r-@ 1 smb staff 2411339 Nov 24 1966 Anatomy...
Huh?
After a quick bit of coding, I found that the on-disk modification time of the extracted file was 4,197,067,200 seconds since the Epoch. That's larger than the limit! But it's worse than that. I translated the number to hexadecimal (base 16), which computer programmers use as an easy way to display the binary values that computers use internally. It came to
FA2A29C0. (Since base 16 needs six more digits than our customary base 10, we use the letters A–F to represent them.) The first "F", in binary, is
1111. And the first of those bits is the so-called sign bit, the bit that tells whether or not the number is negative. The value of
FA2A29C0, if treated as a signed, 32-bit number, is -97,900,096, or about 3.1 years before the Epoch. Yup, that corresponds exactly to the November 24, 1966 date my system displayed. (Why should +4,197,067,200 come out to -97,900,096? As I indicated, that's moderately technical, but if you want to learn the gory details, the magic search phrase is "2's complement".)
While attention is paid to desktops and servers, they are easy to replace and have very short lifetimes. In contrast embedded systems should be receiving special action already since they are seldomly or never updated and have lifespans measured in decades.
Not one to let trivia pass unnoticed, the timing of this post has a mildly interesting significance.
Some of you may be old enough to recall the Y2K bug (or may have even helped in avoiding the predicted calamity). Thanks to an incredible effort, the world survived relatively unscathed.
So we're in the clear, now. Right?
Not quite. In the land of Unix timekeeping, there is another rollover bug coming up, when the number of seconds since the Unix Epoch (Jan 1, 1970) exceeds the space provided by a signed 32 bit number: 2147483647 (January 19, 2038 at 03:14:08 UTC). [See Wikipedia's Year 2038 problem entry for more details.]
The timing of this post marks our reaching
75% of that a milestone towards that rollover amount: 1,500,000,000 seconds since the Unix epoch which works out to 2017-07-14 02:40:00 UTC. ( Queue Cue horns and fanfares.)
Besides taking note of a mildly interesting timestamp, I'd like to offer for discussion: Falsehoods programmers believe about time.
What memorable time (or date) bugs have you encountered?
I once worked at a company where the DBA (DataBase Analyst) insisted that all timestamps in the database be in Eastern Time. Yes, it would fluctuate when we entered/exited Daylight Saving Time. Even better, this was central database correlating inputs from PBXs (Private Branch Exchanges) across all four time zones in the US. No amount of discussion on my part could convince him otherwise. I finally documented the situation like crazy and left it to reality to provide the final persuasion. Unfortunately, a defect in the design of their hardware manifested at a very inopportune time, and the company ended up folding.
curl is a text-based utility and library for transferring data identified by their URLs. It is now year-2038 safe even on 32-bit systems. Daniel Stenberg, the orginal hacker of curl, has overseen a year-2038 fix for 32-bit systems. Without specific modifications, 32-bit systems cannot handle dates beyond 03:14:07 UTC on 19 January 2038. After that date, the time counter flips over and starts over again at zero, which would be the beginning of the UNIX epoch known as 00:00:00 UTC on 1 January 1970. Given the pervasiveness of 32-bit embedded systems and their long service lives, this is a serious problem and good (essential) to have fixed decades in advance. The OpenBSD project was the first major software project to take steps to avoid potential disaster from 32-bit time and awareness has since started to spread to other key software project such as curl.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Wednesday January 22, @05:46PM (1 child)
I remember reading an article just before Y2K that listed things that should work or not work after the rollover. There were things like lawnmowers and toasters and blenders on that list.
Will my Bic pen be affected by Y2038? (Seriously though, it wouldn't be out of the question to have a microchip embedded into pens in the future... This pen is valid for 10,000 words and must not be used for hate speech!)
In 2038 I'll be 79 years old and won't give a flying f*ck about computers.
