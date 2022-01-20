from the fighting-fortunes dept.
Amazon boss Jeff Bezos's phone 'hacked by Saudi crown prince'
Exclusive: investigation suggests Washington Post owner was targeted five months before murder of Jamal Khashoggi
The Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos had his mobile phone "hacked" in 2018 after receiving a WhatsApp message that had apparently been sent from the personal account of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, sources have told the Guardian.
The encrypted message from the number used by Mohammed bin Salman is believed to have included a malicious file that infiltrated the phone of the world's richest man, according to the results of a digital forensic analysis.
This analysis found it "highly probable" that the intrusion into the phone was triggered by an infected video file sent from the account of the Saudi heir to Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post.
The two men had been having a seemingly friendly WhatsApp exchange when, on 1 May of that year, the unsolicited file was sent, according to sources who spoke to the Guardian on the condition of anonymity.
Large amounts of data were exfiltrated from Bezos's phone within hours, according to a person familiar with the matter. The Guardian has no knowledge of what was taken from the phone or how it was used.
The extraordinary revelation that the future king of Saudi Arabia may have had a personal involvement in the targeting of the American founder of Amazon will send shockwaves from Wall Street to Silicon Valley.
Previously: Saudi Arabia's Government Allegedly Hacked Into Jeff Bezos's Phone
Related Stories
Saudis gained access to Amazon CEO Bezos' phone: Bezos' security chief
The security chief for Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos said on Saturday that the Saudi government had access to Bezos' phone and gained private information from it.
Gavin De Becker, a longtime security consultant, said he had concluded his investigation into the publication in January of leaked text messages between Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, a former television anchor who the National Enquirer tabloid newspaper [had] said Bezos was dating.
Last month, Bezos accused the newspaper's owner of trying to blackmail him with the threat of publishing "intimate photos" he allegedly sent to Sanchez unless he said in public that the tabloid's reporting on him was not politically motivated.
Also at The Daily Beast.
Previously: Jeff Bezos Accuses National Enquirer of Blackmail
The Story Behind the Instant Classic “Bezos Exposes Pecker” Headline
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 22, @10:52PM (2 children)
UN experts demand US inquiry into Jeff Bezos Saudi hacking claims [theguardian.com]
Ok, let the "How dares UN to demand something from US?" reactions flow (grin)
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday January 22, @11:11PM (1 child)
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2020/jan/22/jeff-bezos-un-calls-for-investigation-into-alleged-saudi-hack [theguardian.com]
I get a call for an investigation, but a moratorium on the global sale and transfer of private surveillance technology? What, they mean like Facebook? Or the surreptitious use of surveillance technology and / or technology specifically targeted to that audience? Which I already assume is illegal in most places.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 22, @11:20PM
They are probably referring to something like this (see bolded):
Israeli Firm NSO Linked to WhatsApp Hack, Faces Lawsuit Backed by Amnesty International [soylentnews.org]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by NickM on Wednesday January 22, @11:17PM
<lunatic-conspiracy>
Trump asked Bin Salman for dirt on Bezos in exchange for the future war on Iran
</lunatic-conspiracy>
I a master of typographic, grammatical and miscellaneous errors !