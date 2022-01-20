Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Every Classic Half-Life Game is now Free on Steam

posted by martyb on Thursday January 23, @02:27AM   Printer-friendly
from the how-many-half-lifes-does-it-take-to-get-a-full-life? dept.
Software

Freeman writes:

Every Classic Half-Life Game is now Free on Steam:

As Valve gears up for the launch of its first official Half-Life game in 13 years, the developer has given fans a big freebie to tide them over while they wait for March 2020: every previous official Half-Life game for free.

On Tuesday, Valve announced that both Half-Life and Half-Life 2, and each expansion pack and episode published directly by the game maker, would be free for all Steam users for a limited time.

As of press time, this offer appears to be a temporary unlock of the games until the VR-only adventure game Half-Life Alyx launches in roughly two months; the games' free availability will likely expire after HL:A launches.

[...] Since the games, and their connected expansions, have been available for so long, this promotion may be moot for many Steam users. Valve has frequently discounted the ever-living dickens out of its most classic series, with each of the series' disparate releases plummeting to $1 each during various sales.

[...] This giveaway is also a reminder that Valve can't claim to be the most generous game-download marketplace of the past year. The rise of Epic Games Store as a launcher and marketplace throughout 2019 hinged in no small part on Epic's weekly giveaways of free, well-reviewed video games.

Original Submission


«  Immunology Approach Could Treat Most Cancers
Every Classic Half-Life Game is now Free on Steam | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 23, @02:40AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 23, @02:40AM (#947183)

    Half price

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 23, @02:48AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 23, @02:48AM (#947186)

      Half-Life: Full Life Consequences: Free Man

  • (Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday January 23, @02:42AM (2 children)

    by PartTimeZombie (4827) Subscriber Badge on Thursday January 23, @02:42AM (#947184)

    A quick search shows that I first played Half-Life in 1998, which can't be right at all.

    Feels like 10 years ago.

    • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday January 23, @02:46AM

      by Snotnose (1623) on Thursday January 23, @02:46AM (#947185)

      Doom was the first game that forced a PC upgrade, Half Life was the second.

      There was a mission in HL where you were going hand over hand under a bridge. I was just hanging there, looking around, amazed at the graphics. Wife stuck her head in, said something, and completely pulled me out of it.

      --
      If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 23, @02:49AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 23, @02:49AM (#947187)

      Holy fuck... you are right... 20 years ago I was workin' down at Black Mesa when all hell broke loose.. does feel like only 10 years go..

(1)