Every Classic Half-Life Game is now Free on Steam:
As Valve gears up for the launch of its first official Half-Life game in 13 years, the developer has given fans a big freebie to tide them over while they wait for March 2020: every previous official Half-Life game for free.
On Tuesday, Valve announced that both Half-Life and Half-Life 2, and each expansion pack and episode published directly by the game maker, would be free for all Steam users for a limited time.
As of press time, this offer appears to be a temporary unlock of the games until the VR-only adventure game Half-Life Alyx launches in roughly two months; the games' free availability will likely expire after HL:A launches.
[...] Since the games, and their connected expansions, have been available for so long, this promotion may be moot for many Steam users. Valve has frequently discounted the ever-living dickens out of its most classic series, with each of the series' disparate releases plummeting to $1 each during various sales.
[...] This giveaway is also a reminder that Valve can't claim to be the most generous game-download marketplace of the past year. The rise of Epic Games Store as a launcher and marketplace throughout 2019 hinged in no small part on Epic's weekly giveaways of free, well-reviewed video games.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 23, @02:40AM (1 child)
Half price
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 23, @02:48AM
Half-Life: Full Life Consequences: Free Man
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday January 23, @02:42AM (2 children)
A quick search shows that I first played Half-Life in 1998, which can't be right at all.
Feels like 10 years ago.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday January 23, @02:46AM
Doom was the first game that forced a PC upgrade, Half Life was the second.
There was a mission in HL where you were going hand over hand under a bridge. I was just hanging there, looking around, amazed at the graphics. Wife stuck her head in, said something, and completely pulled me out of it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 23, @02:49AM
Holy fuck... you are right... 20 years ago I was workin' down at Black Mesa when all hell broke loose.. does feel like only 10 years go..